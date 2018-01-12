We Love the (Nuggets) 80s: Wayne Cooper

Before there was Dikembe Mutombo, there was Wayne Cooper. Before there was Marcus Camby or Chris “Birdman” Andersen, there was Wayne Cooper.
Cooper was the original Nuggets rim protector.
And he never swatted more shots in any one season than he did in the 1985-86 when he turned away 227 for a Nuggets team that, yes, played up-tempo basketball, but also put a premium on defense. If ball-handlers were able to get into the paint and to the rim, they had to deal with Cooper.
And those encounters generally didn’t go well for the offensive player.
Cooper’s 830 blocks with the Nuggets is third on the team’s all-time list. When he left the Nuggets to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1989, he did so as the franchise’s leader in blocked shots. Only Mutombo and Camby have tallied more blocks with the Nuggets since then.
Originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1978, Cooper landed with the Nuggets when he was traded to the team along with Fat Lever and Calvin Natt in 1984. He quickly paid dividends with averages of 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for a Nuggets team that season. Cooper blocked 36 shots in the Nuggets’ three-round playoff run all the way to the Western Conference Finals.
In five seasons with the Nuggets, Cooper averaged 9.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
He retired after the 1992 season and moved into the Trail Blazers front office for two years before joining the Sacramento Kings in 1994 as an assistant coach and director of basketball services. In 1996, Cooper was promoted to Sacramento's Vice President of Basketball Operations, a position he held until June of 2013.
Cooper was named to the University of New Orleans Hall of Fame in 1988 and to the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992. In 1995, he was selected to the Sun Belt Conference's All-Time Men's Basketball Team.
80's Night: A Look Back
PORTLAND, OR - 1986: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game played circa 1986 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - 1987: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against Mychal Thompson #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California .
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Wayne Cooper of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - 1987: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California .
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - 1991: Mike Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets stands on the court during a game against the Sacramento Kings circa 1991 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - 1991: Mike Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during a game against the Sacramento Kings circa 1991 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - 1987: Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers circa 1987 at the LA Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Danny Schayes #34 and Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets talk against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Danny Schayes #34 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON - 1986: Danny Schayes 334 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out against Robert Parish #00 of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Danny Schayes #34 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON - 1985: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Quinn Buckner #28 of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON - 1985: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets moves the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD - 1987: Michael Cooper #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets during a game circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Bill Hanzlik of the Denver Nuggets sits on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - CIRCA 1987: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against James Worthy #42 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
PORTLAND, OR - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game played in 1986 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets shoots during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
PORTLAND, OR - 1985: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets rebounds against the Portland Trailblazers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon circa 1985.
Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images