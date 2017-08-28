Community Invited to Participate in 6th Annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive to Provide Sports Equipment and Sports Scholarships to Colorado Kids in Need

The 6th Annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive, presented by KeyBank, will be held at Pepsi Center on Saturday, September 9 from 9:00 - 11:30 AM in the Rav4 Parking Lot. Event co-founders, Kroenke Sports Charities and A Precious Child, invite the public to support underprivileged children in their desire to participate in sports by dropping off new and gently-used sports equipment and monetary donations at this event. Local representatives from the major sports teams will be in attendance to help thank the community for their contribution to the cause. The giveSPORTS program provides new and gently-used sports equipment to disadvantaged and displaced children by giving them the opportunity to get involved in organized sports. Additionally, Brannan Sand and Gravel is providing $5,000 in matching funds to support scholarships, which cover the costs of registration and other sports-related fees. Low-income children are among the least likely to participate in organized sports. Participation in extracurricular sports significantly impacts short and long-term educational, emotional, behavioral, and physical outcomes for disadvantaged, poverty stricken youth.

A Precious Child’s giveSPORTS program was started by 12-year-old, Dustin Martin, in 2011. Knowing the powerful impact sports had on his own life, this young man sought to ensure all children regardless of circumstance had the opportunity to play sports. Another exceptional young person, Jessica Ghawi, an aspiring sports journalist for Kroenke Sports Charities had a similar dream to provide children who were victims of the Colorado wildfires with equipment that they lost. Unfortunately, young Jessica lost her life in the Aurora Theater tragedy. Together, Kroenke Sports Charities and A Precious Child have combined efforts to fulfill both Jessica and Dustin’s dreams in a community wide equipment drive to help put a kid in the game. Since its inception, the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive has collected over 100,000 pieces of sports equipment and more than $50,000 in sports scholarships to benefit more than 12,000 local kids in need.

“There are thousands of Colorado children living in poverty today who want nothing more than to participate in sports alongside their peers,” said Carina Martin of A Precious Child. “We are looking to the community to donate sports equipment and funds to help us put all kids in the game regardless of their circumstances,” she continued.

A Precious Child invites companies, sports teams, and community groups to join their giveSPORTS Equipment Drive Challenge from August 28th through September 8th to collect funds as well as new and gently-used sports equipment. First place prize of each category recieve a catered suite to a Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche or Colorado Mammoth regular season game. For more information please visit: APreciousChild.org