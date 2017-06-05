Q&A with Draft Prospects: John Collins, JeQuan Lewis, Landen Lucas, Hassan Martin, Caleb Swanigan, and T.J. Williams

Get to know some of the prospects with a fun questions and answers session following day three of pre-draft workouts.

Player’s answers:

John Collins: JC

JeQuan Lewis: JL

Landen Lucas: LL

Hassan Martin: HM

Caleb Swanigan: CS

T.J. Williams: TW

Biggie.At VCU they called me JLew.Lando.JC has been a big one.Go Getta' because it stands for go get a bucket. Teej and T.Hass-ey.

Favorite childhood cartoon?

CS: Ed, Edd n Eddy

JL: Rocket Power.

LL: The Proud Family.

JC: The Boondocks.

TW: Rugrats and Rocket Power.

HM: Sesame Street.

Favorite pizza topping?

CS: Hawaiian.

JL: Pepperoni.

LL: Pepperoni.

JC: I'm going to be cliché and say pepperoni.

TW: Pepperoni

HM: Pepperoni and sausage.

Best movie of all time?

CS: This Is the End.

JL: Glory Road.

LL: Space Jam.

JC: Bad Boys II.

TW: Bad Boys.

HM: Friday.

Favorite NBA player growing up?

CS: Melo.

JL: Tracy McGrady.

LL: Shaq.

JC: Kobe. The Mamba.

TW: Allen Iverson.

HM: Kobe.

If you could be any superhero, who would you be?

CS: Probably Batman or Superman. Actually, I'd be Batman.

JL: That's tough but Superman.

LL: Batman.

JC: I got to have that S on my chest. Superman.

TW: The Hulk.

HM: Superman.

If you could eat only one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

CS: Ice cream.

JL: Curry, chicken, and rice,

LL: Spaghetti.

JC: My mom's Spanish chicken and rice.

TW: Salad.

HM: Spaghetti and meat sauce.

What instrument do you wish you could play?

CS: Piano.

JL: Guitar.

LL: Saxophone.

JC: Saxophone.

