Q&A with Draft Prospects: John Collins, JeQuan Lewis, Landen Lucas, Hassan Martin, Caleb Swanigan, and T.J. Williams
Get to know some of the prospects with a fun questions and answers session following day three of pre-draft workouts.
Player’s answers:
John Collins: JC
JeQuan Lewis: JL
Landen Lucas: LL
Hassan Martin: HM
Caleb Swanigan: CS
T.J. Williams: TW
Nickname?
CS: Biggie.
JL: At VCU they called me JLew.
LL: Lando.
JC: JC has been a big one.
TW: Go Getta' because it stands for go get a bucket. Teej and T.
HM: Hass-ey.
Favorite childhood cartoon?
CS: Ed, Edd n Eddy
JL: Rocket Power.
LL: The Proud Family.
JC: The Boondocks.
TW: Rugrats and Rocket Power.
HM: Sesame Street.
Favorite pizza topping?
CS: Hawaiian.
JL: Pepperoni.
LL: Pepperoni.
JC: I'm going to be cliché and say pepperoni.
TW: Pepperoni
HM: Pepperoni and sausage.
Best movie of all time?
CS: This Is the End.
JL: Glory Road.
LL: Space Jam.
JC: Bad Boys II.
TW: Bad Boys.
HM: Friday.
Favorite NBA player growing up?
CS: Melo.
JL: Tracy McGrady.
LL: Shaq.
JC: Kobe. The Mamba.
TW: Allen Iverson.
HM: Kobe.
If you could be any superhero, who would you be?
CS: Probably Batman or Superman. Actually, I'd be Batman.
JL: That's tough but Superman.
LL: Batman.
JC: I got to have that S on my chest. Superman.
TW: The Hulk.
HM: Superman.
If you could eat only one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
CS: Ice cream.
JL: Curry, chicken, and rice,
LL: Spaghetti.
JC: My mom's Spanish chicken and rice.
TW: Salad.
HM: Spaghetti and meat sauce.
What instrument do you wish you could play?
CS: Piano.
JL: Guitar.
LL: Saxophone.
JC: Saxophone.