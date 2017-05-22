Q&A with Draft Prospects: Nelson Kahler, Eric Mika, George King and Yante Maten
Get to know some of the prospects with a fun questions and answers session following day one of pre-draft workouts.
Player’s answers:
Nelson Kahler: NK
Eric Mika: EM
George King: GK
Yante Maten: YM
Nickname?
NK: Nelly
EM: Rick or Meek
GK: GK
YM: Yantelo
Favorite actor?
NK: Will Smith
EM: Will Ferrell or Chris Pratt, I really like comedy movies.
GK: I’m a big Tom Hanks fan.
YM: Definitely Will Smith.
What is your perfect pizza?
NK: Ham & Pineapple. And to those who don’t think pineapple belongs on pizza, they haven’t tried it.
EM: Margherita Pizza
GK: Hawaiian pizza
YM: Pepperoni pizza.
Favorite TV Show:
NK: New Girl
EM: Parks & Rec
GK: I really like cars, so Street Outlaws- even though it’s fake.
YM: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Biggest pet peeve?
NK: When people are too arrogant.
EM: Bad drivers.
GK: When people honk the second the light turns green, like come on.
YM: Loud chewers.
Who was your favorite NBA player growing up?
NK: Dwyane Wade
EM: Paul Pierce
GM: Dwyane Wade
YM: Carmelo Anthony
Favorite Childhood Cartoon:
NK: Ace Lightning, it’s Australian.
EM: Code Name: Kids Next Door.
GM: There were so many good ones, I can’t decide.
YM: Spongebob Squarepants
If you were a Globetrotter, what would be your go-to move?
NK: Probably something where you roll on the ground- the little guys do it. I’m not little, but I like to act like I can do that stuff.
EM: Probably a bounce pass three-pointer.
GK: Something with a dunk, probably an alley-oop.
YM: Probably a full court shot.
What’s your biggest fear?
NK: Drowning.
EM: Public restrooms.
GK: None.
YM: I’m not afraid of anything.
If you could be any animal what would you be?
NK: Killer Whale because they are apex predator of the ocean.
EM: Peregrine Falcon because it’s the fastest bird on earth.
GK: A lion, for sure.
YM: Cheetah, they can run fast.
If you have to sing a song at karaoke, what song would it be?
NK: All of the Above by Maino & T-Pain
EM: Adorn by Miguel.
GK: Lovers and Friends by Usher, Lil' Jon, Ludacris
YM: Thriller by Michael Jackson.
What would be your perfect pet?
NK: Golden Retriever
EM: I think a polar bear, tamed of course.
GK: A monkey. One of the little ones for sure.
YM: A lion.
Best advice you’ve ever been given or your words to live by?
NK: If you can dream it, you can achieve it.
EM: Live life to the fullest. Live in the moment and take advantage of every opportunity you can.
GK: Leave the nest. My mom told me after high school to step outside my comfort zone, leave the nest and learn to fly on your own.
YM: I can do all things through Jesus Christ, who strengthens me.