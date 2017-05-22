Q&A with Draft Prospects: Nelson Kahler, Eric Mika, George King and Yante Maten

Get to know some of the prospects with a fun questions and answers session following day one of pre-draft workouts.

Player’s answers:

Nelson Kahler: NK

Eric Mika: EM

George King: GK

Yante Maten: YM

Favorite actor?

NK: Will Smith

EM: Will Ferrell or Chris Pratt, I really like comedy movies.

GK: I’m a big Tom Hanks fan.

YM: Definitely Will Smith.

What is your perfect pizza?

NK: Ham & Pineapple. And to those who don’t think pineapple belongs on pizza, they haven’t tried it.

EM: Margherita Pizza

GK: Hawaiian pizza

YM: Pepperoni pizza.

Favorite TV Show:

NK: New Girl

EM: Parks & Rec

GK: I really like cars, so Street Outlaws- even though it’s fake.

YM: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Biggest pet peeve?

NK: When people are too arrogant.

EM: Bad drivers.

GK: When people honk the second the light turns green, like come on.

YM: Loud chewers.

Who was your favorite NBA player growing up?

NK: Dwyane Wade

EM: Paul Pierce

GM: Dwyane Wade

YM: Carmelo Anthony

Favorite Childhood Cartoon:

NK: Ace Lightning, it’s Australian.

EM: Code Name: Kids Next Door.

GM: There were so many good ones, I can’t decide.

YM: Spongebob Squarepants

If you were a Globetrotter, what would be your go-to move?

NK: Probably something where you roll on the ground- the little guys do it. I’m not little, but I like to act like I can do that stuff.

EM: Probably a bounce pass three-pointer.

GK: Something with a dunk, probably an alley-oop.

YM: Probably a full court shot.



What’s your biggest fear?

NK: Drowning.

EM: Public restrooms.

GK: None.

YM: I’m not afraid of anything.

If you could be any animal what would you be?

NK: Killer Whale because they are apex predator of the ocean.

EM: Peregrine Falcon because it’s the fastest bird on earth.

GK: A lion, for sure.

YM: Cheetah, they can run fast.



If you have to sing a song at karaoke, what song would it be?

NK: All of the Above by Maino & T-Pain

EM: Adorn by Miguel.

GK: Lovers and Friends by Usher, Lil' Jon, Ludacris

YM: Thriller by Michael Jackson.



What would be your perfect pet?

NK: Golden Retriever

EM: I think a polar bear, tamed of course.

GK: A monkey. One of the little ones for sure.

YM: A lion.



Best advice you’ve ever been given or your words to live by?

NK: If you can dream it, you can achieve it.

EM: Live life to the fullest. Live in the moment and take advantage of every opportunity you can.

GK: Leave the nest. My mom told me after high school to step outside my comfort zone, leave the nest and learn to fly on your own.

YM: I can do all things through Jesus Christ, who strengthens me.