2017 Player Profile: Tony Bradley

Class: Freshman

Ht: 6-10

Wt: 248

2016-17 Stats: 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds

HOW HE OPERATES

North Carolina big man Tony Bradley is another in a handful of first round-caliber prospects that did not play much during the regular season due to playing on a team with a jam-packed roster. North Carolina, which won the national title, is never short on talent, and Bradley played 14.6 minutes per game as a reserve. The former McDonald’s All-American packed some punch in those limited minutes, resulting in eye-opening Per 40 averages of 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

On the block, Bradley was a blend of strength and finesse. He had nimble feet and could quickly spin for a reverse layup just as he could drop step and power up to the rim. He averaged 1.02 points per possession and shot 51 percent in his post ups against man-to-man defenses. Bradley was not a jump shooter – he only took six against man defenses, but did make three. He did not take a 3-point shot. Bradley was a beast on the offensive glass. He’s one of the best players in the draft at attacking the offensive boards and getting put backs with a relentless drive, long arms, and quick second and third jumps. Of Bradley’s 195 rebounds during the season he had more offensive (98) than defensive (97) rebounds. And he turned those into points. If he didn’t get the bucket, he was getting fouled and going to the free throw line. Bradley was good in all actions that kept him around the rim (cuts, pick-and-roll, etc.) and ran the court well.

Defensively, Bradley played by-the-book post defense, which is to say he defended with both hands up and chest out to body the offensive player. He didn’t go for many blocks, which appeared to be orders from the North Carolina coaching staff being carried out. He was definitely hard to shoot over and projects as a player that will get more blocks as he feels more comfortable with defending in the post. Bradley isn’t super quick, but he worked hard to get out on a hedge and jump back to his man in pick-and-roll defense. Almost all of the blocks he did get were from him coming over as the help defender, including a game-saving block with 1.3 seconds left in a home win over Tennessee.

HIS BEST FIT

A team that needs depth in its front court and can have a long term view of getting Bradley to realize his full potential is his best fit. Bradley can immediately help on the offensive glass and in adding a big presence under the rim.