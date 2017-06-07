2017 Draft Profile: Semi Ojeleye

Class: Junior

Ht: 6-foot-7

Wt: 235 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists

HOW HE OPERATES

One of the most muscular players in the NBA Draft, SMU’s Semi Ojeleye – a former Duke player – is one of the better scorers. And he can shoot. The American Athletic Conference Player of the Year shot 42.4 percent from the 3-point line. His jumper kind of skews standstill at times, but it is very accurate. And Ojeleye can hit from deep. In transition, he was just as likely to stop and hoist a 3-point attempt as he was to drive to the rim. And why not? He made 44 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities, and he made 46 percent of them when he was guarded. A shot fake and slash to the rim was a staple of his offensive repertoire, and his ability to get to the rim was aided by a quick first step. Ojeleye can handle the ball well with both hands and his sturdy frame helped him play through contact to get to the rim. At the rim, Ojeleye was many times a creative finisher who could pop in some athletic moments, although displaying overwhelming athleticism on a consistent basis wasn’t a regular part of his profile. Ojeleye played at his own speed; very rarely did he get sped up to where he was out of control.

Defensively, he was complex. He had some success on that end, but not as much as one would think given his effort level. Ojeleye has good, quick feet and was great laterally. He got down in a stance, and routinely stuck to his man. But shots were made on him. Still, he projects as a good team defender, and in fact SMU was solid as a unit on that end of the court. Ojeleye is not a shot-blocker nor prolific in stealing the ball. He didn’t gamble a lot, just played good, solid defense. Ojeleye was not a high-turnover player. He generally took care of the ball.

HIS BEST FIT

Ojeleye’s quickest path to playing time is to land on a team that needs immediate help at the small forward spot, or one that can use scoring off the bench. A team that can create catch-and-shoot opportunities for him will set him up for some early success.