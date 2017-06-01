2017 Draft Profile: OG Anunoby

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-8

Wt: 215 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks

HOW HE OPERATES

The athletic OG Anunoby was one of the Big Ten’s most improved players, but had his sophomore season cut short after suffering a severe right knee injury after playing just 16 games. So that’s the sample size of action – in concert with his freshman season, of course – that evaluations have to chew on. He projects as a plus defender.

In fact, if you look at Anunoby’s offensive transition plays it becomes immediately clear that a large chunk of his success came from making the defensive play himself and then taking the ball down court for a layup or dunk. Anunoby works hard on defense. He’s very aware of what is happening around him and rarely loses sight of the ball and his man. Anunoby’s feet are his best asset. They are constantly active. In the post, he didn’t just settle for letting the offensive player catch the ball and then playing defense from there. Anunoby worked around the seal and knocked a fair number of entry passes away, getting a steal for the Hoosiers and igniting the fast break. In stealing the ball, Anunoby really dug in to take the ball from slashers. His hands were quick to get deflections, and strong to pry the basketball out in 50-50 situations. As a shot-blocker, Anunoby was good in coming over on help side to swat away shots, but he was also good in covering his own man. He’d swallow up shot attempts by the man he was guarding by sticking with the player as they drove to the hoop and then staying vertical as the shot was being taken. Anunoby would get the block right at the release point.

Offensively, he continues to improve. Anunoby has worked on his jump shot, but right now still has a very “careful” release. It was clear he was thinking about his form throughout the attempt. That should smooth out over time. However, he made just enough all the way out to the 3-point line that a he could shot fake and drive to the rim -- and when he got to the rim he was a strong finisher. Dunks were his main mode of finishing. When he posted up on the block, Anunoby had a nice variety of moves to get his shot up. That will continue to improve as well.

HIS BEST FIT

First, he’ll need to be drafted by a team that doesn’t need his contributions immediately, given the fact he continues to rehab and strengthen his knee, and that has no clear timetable attached to it. Patience is a must. Once he’s playing, a team that can give him minutes, unleash him on defense and get him into the open court on offense is an ideal situation for Anunoby.