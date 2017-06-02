2017 Draft Profile: Justin Patton

Class: Freshman

Ht: 7-feet

Wt: 226 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 assists

HOW HE OPERATES

Much like Gonzaga’s Zach Collins, Creighton’s Justin Patton is an under the free throw line player – moreso, in fact. The Big East Freshman of the Year also was named to the All Big East Second Team on the strength of shooting 67.6 percent from the field, which ranked second in the nation. He made a lot of shots around the rim, and a good many of those were dunks.

It all starts with Patton’s feet. He’s very light on them for a seven-footer. Extremely light, in fact. It shows up in his cutting, where he made 72 percent of his shots because he was able to free himself quickly and receive passes from teammates who were eager to throw lobs up to him at the rim. In transition, Patton made good on a ridiculous 81.3 percent of his shot attempts – again many of them dunks. But he put himself in great position to convert those easy buckets because of how quickly he changed ends of the court. Patton not only ran the court well, he did so with a lot of speed, and it resulted in a lot of early offense opportunities. Patton catches passes well on the fly and can even pop in a 3-pointer from the top if he was trailing the break, which was rare. Patton wasn’t as effective in post-up situations, though it was his most-used action during the season, mostly because his finishing needed to be more consistent. Still, he made 56 percent of his post-up attempts and had the ability to make baby hook shots with both his left and right hands. He was comfortable taking a lot of different types of shots from the post, but has to become more reliable in making them.

Defensively, Patton worked hard in post defense but wasn’t as effective as he could be. Player development can easily rectify that, however. Patton was good in hedging and jumping back to his man. Again, a testament to good feet. Creighton as a team was good in its back line rotations. And Patton has rim protection potential. His per 40 blocks average is 2.3, and he was very effective in coming off his man to block shots. Patton erased a good number of shots. He’ll only get better over time playing in the NBA.

HIS BEST FIT

Teams looking for immediate help with depth in their frontcourt are good landing spots for Patton. He should be able to jump right in and contribute with defense and a bit of rebounding as well. Teams with pass-first guards on both their first-and-second units would be great fits for Patton as well, who is great at putting himself in position to score but needs a guard who can deliver and is willing to do so.