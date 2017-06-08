2017 Draft Profile: Justin Jackson

Class: Junior

Ht: 6-foot-8

Wt: 193 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists

HOW HE OPERATES

It was a stellar junior season for Jackson, who put himself firmly into the NBA Draft first-round mix by earning the ACC Player of the Year award and being named First Team All-ACC. The icing? North Carolina also won the national title. Jackson was at the center of it all as the Tar Heels’ leading scorer. And when you talk Justin Jackson you’re talking about a prolific jump shooter. It was his preferred method of scoring. Of his 593 total field goal attempts during the season, 49 percent of them were jump shots (293). Of those 293 jump shots, 244 were 3-point shots. Only 113 field goal attempts (19 percent) were non-post up around-the-basket shots. Simply, if Jackson was shooting he was looking to drain from long range.

With that as the backdrop, Jackson boasted a very fast release and finished high on his release, which, with a 6-11 wingspan, made his jumpers almost impossible to block. Jackson had an uncanny ability to stop on a dime and get his shoulders square to the basket on catch-and-shoot looks, no matter how quickly he was moving or if his momentum was pulling him to one side or another or was taking him away from the hoop. Jackson was a 37 percent 3-point shooter, which was an eight percent improvement over his sophomore season. When Jackson did dribble drive he displayed a reliable floater, and he could take – and make – that shot with either hand. As with almost every player who plays for UNC coach Roy Williams’ run-at-all-costs system, Jackson has good end-to-end speed. He did not, however, finish well in half court drives to the basket that required adjusting the layup or finishing through contact to get there. Jackson’s off-ball activity was high. He’s a bouncy athlete that projects as a tireless runner that can run off screens and knock down a good percentage of catch-and-shoot attempts. He wasn’t asked to be a playmaker at UNC, but did get the basketball to the right player if his scoring options were cut off.

Defensively, Jackson was routinely tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer, which gave the Tar Heels length at the point of attack. He was solid in playing denial defense, and collected many of his steals from having active hands and arms to deflect passes and get the steal. He isn’t the fastest player laterally, but was able to use long strides to keep a defensive presence in front of, or just to the side of ball-handlers. He fought through screens well in pick-and-roll defense and was able to contest many shots. Jackson is not a shot blocker.

HIS BEST FIT

Jackson’s ideal situation is with a team in need of 3-point shooting and has the ability to generate consistent open looks for him. That means he’d be part of an array of shooters that spread defenses thin or on the court with a playmaker who draws multiple defenders and kicks out to shooters like Jackson. Jackson would also thrive in a fast-paced system.