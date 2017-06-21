2017 Draft Profile: Jordan Bell

Class: Junior

Ht: 6-foot-9

Wt: 227 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.3 steals

Jordan Bell, the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the most underrated players in the draft. Part of the reason for that is a demerit for his age – 22. Part of it is a demerit for an untapped ability to be a true court spacer. He is not a 3-point shooter or long-range jump shooter. Bell, however, is an elite rebounder and defender that is one of the most explosive players in the draft. He was the only player in the conference to be in the top 10 in blocks, rebounds and steals, and shot 63.6 percent from the field.

Offensively, Bell’s most-used action against man-to-man defenses was post ups, but essentially that averaged out to only a few back-to-the-basket opportunities per game. Bell was at his best when he was moving, and it showed, as 41 percent of his offense came from cuts, transition and offensive-rebound put backs. Bell is not a speedster, but ran the court well and was always more-than-willing to finish with a dunk. And around the rim, he could also be creative with his finishing if there was traffic in the way or hands trying to block his shot. His size and strength allowed him to power through contact and finish regardless, or draw fouls. And Bell was an improved free throw shooter, hitting 71 percent from the charity stripe, which was a near 20 percent improvement from his sophomore season.

As a rebounder, Bell was solid. He led the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds (112), tied for second in defensive rebounds (230), was second in offensive rebound percentage (12.3) and was seventh in defensive rebound percentage (22.3). Simply, if there was a rebound to be had for Oregon, Bell was more than likely the player getting it. And he rebounded in traffic as well as out of his area. Bell will need to improve his jump shot. He wasn’t terrible, making 38 percent of his jumpers against man-to-man defenses, but has to smooth out the rough edges to become a true threat that can aid the new wave of NBA offenses.

Defensively, Bell is ready to contribute right now. His defensive rating was a conference-leading 89.0 – one of the best marks in the nation as well. As a shot blocker, Bell not only got a high number of them, but he’s one of the few players that can change a game with blocks. Just ask Kansas, which was on the wrong end of eight Bell blocks in an Elite Eight loss to the Ducks. Bell does most of his damage in coming over as the help defender to block shots. But he can also block the shot of the player he’s guarding. A versatile athlete, he can switch onto smaller players and be effective. Bell got a big chunk of his steals by playing good denial defense and getting into passing lanes. Active hands got deflections, and Bell was near automatic at going coast-to-coast and finishing the play with a bucket on the other end.

He's a developing offensive player, but is not a liability on that end.