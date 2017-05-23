2017 Draft Profile: Jayson Tatum

Class: Freshman

Ht: 6-foot-8

Wt: 204 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks

HOW HE OPERATES

Jayson Tatum had his college debut delayed eight games due to a foot injury he suffered at Duke’s Pro Day in October. But once he started playing it was easy to see why the forward came into Duke so highly touted. Tatum profiles as scorer on the NBA level, and he’s got a wide array of ways to score to prove it. In just 29 games, he was still named third-team all-ACC and All-Freshman.

If you’re talking offense with Tatum you have to start with the jump shot. He took jumpers 55 percent of the time in half court situations. Tatum’s ability to get separation to get the shot off stands out. Whether it’s a jab step, a crossover dribble, a pull-up, etc., Tatum was good at getting the space he needed to shoot. However, he made just 34.6 percent of them and had a tendency to lean too heavily on turnaround jumpers. Tatum didn’t post up much, but when he did he scored 66 percent of the time. Fadeaway jumpers were part of his repertoire there, too, but he’d rip through to get to the rim. He was physical once get got the ball and made his move to the basket, but did allow defenders to push him a good distance away from the block. Although, that might not have mattered much to Tatum, who could hit from distance and shot 34 percent from the 3-point line.

Tatum’s ball-handling skills are solid, and that was on display a ton in transition. Sometimes things got a little dicey once he was under the free throw line, but he was a good finisher with both layups and dunks. The biggest offensive concern is the fact that Tatum’s most-used action was isolation. Part of it was due to how he operated and part of it was how Duke’s offense operated – or didn’t operate, in a ball movement sense. Tatum often received the ball and backed up to deal on the defender, similar to how last year’s No. 1 pick, Ben Simmons, operated at LSU, taking a number of dribbles to get into his shot. He’ll also work to reduce a large number of player-control offensive fouls. Few players, however, can score in the variety of ways that Tatum can. And he’ll get better as he gets more polished.

Defensively, Tatum boasts decent lateral quickness, but it’s his length – a 6-11 wingspan – that helps most. That allows him to recover from an initial blow-by and get the block anyway, or at the very least a solid contested shot. Tatum blocks jump shots, he gets blocks as a help side defender and chase downs as well. He was second on the team in steals with 39 of them.

HIS BEST FIT

Tatum is going to eventually be a lead scorer, but the ideal fit for him will be a team that can teach him to be more decisive and quicker in scoring the ball. Tatum can play off the ball and still find success, which means there are a number of teams that can work for him.