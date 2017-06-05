2017 Draft Profile: Jawun Evans

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-1

Wt: 177 pounds

2016-17 stats: 19.2 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals

HOW HE OPERATES

Somewhere, the definition of the name Jawun Evans must mean “speed,” because this man’s wheels are as fast as they come. There may be players as fast as Evans, but there isn’t one faster than the first-team All-Big 12 point guard. From end-to-end with the ball, Evans is a blur. That speed – and the best ball-handling of any player in the draft – made the sophomore deadly on offense. He was second only to Kansas’ Frank Mason III in scoring in the conference and was second to Mason in field goal attempts as well (482). Evans’ raw stats tell a couple of different stories. While his points average rose, his field goal percentage decreased from his freshman to sophomore seasons. His assists, however, went up by nearly two per game, his steals went up, and to his credit while his usage skyrocketed from 25.5 to 32.7 his turnovers per 100 possession dropped from 18.5 as a freshman to a much better 13.6 as a sophomore.

Evans may also be the most seasoned point guard in running the pick-and-roll in the draft. No team ran more pick-and-roll offense than Oklahoma State did, and Evans was stellar in getting the team whatever it needed out of most possessions. Much of the time that was calling his own number – he used 41.6 percent of his possessions on scoring out of the pick-and-roll. But he was good at playmaking for others out of screen-roll sets as well. OSU averaged nearly a point per possession when Evans scoring and assists were both factored into his pick-and-roll usage. In fact, Evans is one of the best passing point guards in the draft. He delivers passes on time and on-target with both his left and right hand, is solid with his pocket passing and drop offs in tight spaces, and he sees the court well. Keeps his head up in transition looking for hit-ahead passes.

In transition, Evans was swift from end to end, many times beating defenders trying to get back to the rim, even after made buckets. His finishing at the rim has to improve because while he had many highlight-reel worthy layups, he also missed many. Evans has to be more consistent finishing through contact as well. But make no mistake, Evans didn’t see a player or a team he didn’t feel he couldn’t take the ball straight to the rack.

Defensively, Evans’ quickness is his greatest asset. He was solid in defending in space and had the foot speed to keep up with any ball handler he faced. He didn’t always get through screens very well, but effort-wise he was a high-energy defender. Evans’ steals were most straight takeaways from the ball handler. Quick hands and good anticipation resulted in strip steals all season long.

HIS BEST FIT

Evans would slot in nicely as a reserve point guard for a team that needs immediate help with their point guard depth. An up-tempo team would allow him to take advantage of his athletic gifts, and running pick-and-roll offense would not be an issue.