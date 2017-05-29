2017 Draft Profile: Jarrett Allen

Class: Freshman

Ht: 6-foot-11

Wt: 224 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

HOW HE OPERATES

Length is the first thing that stands out about hard-charging Texas freshman Jarrett Allen. He’s got tons of it. His 7-5 ¼ wingspan was the eight-longest measured at the NBA Combine. And those long arms get him every rebound, blocked shot and dunk that he desires. If you’re looking for an NBA comp, Allen is similar to JaVale McGee, although the veteran Golden State center is a tad more athletic.

Defensively, Allen projects as being pretty versatile. He’s got quick enough feet to get out and guard shooting forwards and centers. At Texas, he also showed a solid ability to closeout to shooters, then stay in front of them if they drove to the basket, and then block the shot. He did not get very many steals, but when he did, it was largely because offensive players couldn’t get a lob pass over him or a cross court pass by him. He simply reached out and nabbed those passes and took them the other way.

When he was on the offensive end, Allen was most-used in the post. Against man defenses specifically he shot 54 percent in post-up situations, and was double-teamed a lot. So he’s got a foundation of dealing with multiple defenders and how best to attack each situation. He’ll continue to grow in that area. When he did get shots up in back-to-the-basket situations, Allen displayed an ability to make both left and right-handed hook shots. He also had a reliable baseline jumper, but has to continue to improve his jump shooting overall. In pick-and-roll, Allen has to get more comfortable in diving to the rim, which should come easily with repetition. There was a lot of pick and pop at UT, but it wasn’t necessarily meant for him to shoot. He’d receive the pass, and then move the ball on before proceeding to the post.

Allen ran the court well in transition – had to in Texas coach Shaka Smart’s running-based scheme. So he’s definitely comfortable in getting up the court, catching passes on the fly and finishing. Allen had a number of alley-oop dunks during the season. He’s got good hands for a big man.

HIS BEST FIT

Any team looking for immediate help on defense and rebounding will be a good spot for Allen. He played in an up-tempo system, so he’ll be comfortable in any heavy running-based offense. He played starter’s minutes at Texas, but his impact on the glass and with shot-blocking can be felt in limited minutes as well.