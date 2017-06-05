2017 Draft Profile: Ivan Rabb

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-10

Wt: 215 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks

HOW HE OPERATES

Ivan Rabb is one of the more interesting prospects in the NBA Draft. He arrived at California as a highly regarded center and played such a successful power game he had many thinking he’d leave school after his freshman season. But Rabb returned, among other reasons, wanting to work on expanding his game. Cal’s opponents made it difficult for him to do that. Rabb was double-teamed all season long, and while his jump shot was still under construction, the constant pressure forced him to the outside to take many more than he likely wanted to. He took 17 jumpers against man-to-man defenses as a freshman (and made six). He took 51 (made 19) as a sophomore. Rabb, who faced just 40 hard doubles as a freshman, faced nearly triple -- 119 -- as a sophomore. So, while his scoring average went up, his field goal percentage dropped from 61.5 to 48.4 percent. His rebounding did improve, however, by two boards per game, and the big center remained a force in the Pac-12. He was named to the All Pac-12 First Team.

Rabb is as good as there is on the offensive glass and was a load for opponents to keep boxed out. His length and athleticism, and a cat-quick second jump got Rabb to the ball for offensive rebounds 94 times, which ranked third in the Pac-12. Offensive rebounds was Rabb’s second-most used action during the season and he got nearly 1.3 points per possession on them. His most-used action was post-ups, and it was there where he was forced to put an expanded game on the court much faster than a normal learning curve would allow. At his best, Rabb’s strength would get him right to the rim. With the constant doubling, Rabb took a lot of jump shots – step backs, fadeaways, etc. On the block he did have a wide array of moves in his toolbox, and that helped him finish in some tough situations. Rabb moved well and was solid as a cutter as well, shooting 67.6 percent on cuts during the season.

On defense, much like Florida State’s Johnathan Isaac, Rabb had quick feet in guarding on the perimeter. His lateral movement for a player that tall was great, and Rabb most certainly can guard stretch fours or stretch fives in the NBA. Rabb was tasked with guarding on the perimeter whenever the opportunity presented itself, and he held his own against guards like getting a block on Colorado’s Derrick White as the Buffs guard tried to take him off the dribble but couldn’t shake him and suffered a swatted shot in a conference game. Rabb can block shots, but isn’t yet a full-blown rim protecting shot blocker just yet. When Rabb gets steals, it’s more often than not due to his length helping him get hands in passing lanes.

HIS BEST FIT

Rabb’s best fit is with a team looking for low post strength, and has the time to develop a young talent into realizing his potential and settling into who he will be as a professional basketball player. Rabb can come in and grab rebounds and contribute to team defensive principles.