2017 Draft Profile: Ike Anigbogu

Class: Freshman

Ht: 6-foot-10

Wt: 230 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks

HOW HE OPERATES

Unfortunately due to injury, Ike Anigbogu’s freshman season at UCLA was very similar to Duke’s Harry Giles. A meniscus tear in October knocked Anigbogu out for what was then estimated to be four-to-six weeks. He missed the first five games of the season before debuting on Nov. 25 against Nebraska. But by then he’d missed too much time to bounce back and become a big part of UCLA’s plans. Still, while he played just 13 minutes per game in a reserve role, his per 40 numbers give a glimpse as to what he could be: 14.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.7 blocks.

Anigbogu is a big-bodied player that is a bonafide rim protector with the potential to be a Hassan Whiteside-esque shot blocker. Any player that came down the lane when he was in the game had a good chance of getting that attempt swatted away. And Anigbogu tracked them from all over. He was especially deadly in coming over and blocking shots as help. But he blocked shots of the players he was guarding as well. In a draft stocked full of players that can protect the rim, Anigbogu is one of the best. He is also a devastating rebounder, particularly on the offensive glass which accounted for 35 percent of his total rebounds.

On offense he’s raw. He’s not a jump shooter. His ball-handling has to improve. Anigbogu is at his best diving to the rim in pick-and-roll actions, and in transition. He runs the court well, and when he catches in a spot where he can immediately take the ball up to the rim, he’s extremely hard to stop because he carries so much force to the basket. Yet, as with Giles, Anigbogu’s total offensive game is under construction.

HIS BEST FIT

Anigbogu can block shots and rebound in the NBA right now. So a team that doesn’t need to lean on him to score, and can unleash him on the boards and against drives to the rim is his best landing spot. If that team is also patient with his growing pains on offense, that is also ideal. As Anigbogu gets in better condition he’ll be even more effective. But putting it all together will take some time.