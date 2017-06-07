2017 Draft Profile: Edrice "Bam" Adebayo

Class: Freshman

Ht: 6-foot-10

Wt: 250 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks

HOW HE OPERATES

Athleticism and power to the rim define Edrice Adebayo’s game, and he is one of the most powerful post players in the draft. Adebayo started for Kentucky at center and finished seventh in the SEC in blocks, and second in total rebounds and offensive rebounds. He was third in the conference in defensive rebounds. Adebayo had eight double-doubles, and for all of this production was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was Second-Team All-SEC.

On offense, Adebayo was versatile in the number of ways he’d score. He used post ups more than any other action (41.6 percent of all of his possessions), but he was most devastating on the offensive glass, in cutting action and in transition – three areas that allowed him to take full advantage of his size and athleticism. On the block Adebayo was quick and strong. When he turned over his left shoulder, he had an effective right hook. Adebayo was a bit too dependent on his right hand, though, and would try to get back to it even when the situation called for finishing with his left hand. His right-handed hook was reliable, and Adebayo showed good hands by making some difficult post catches during the season. Adebayo was at his most effective in transition and on the offensive glass. He was quick off the ground when a shot was missed, was too strong for most players to box out, and when he corralled the rebound he went back up trying to dunk it. Or, he dunked it right out of the air. Adebayo was a relentless, seemingly tireless rebounder. His jump shooting remains under construction: Adebayo took just 13 all season long against man-to-man defense, making three. He did show decent shooting form. He did not attempt a 3-pointer.

Defensively, Adebayo blocked shots in a couple of different ways. First was just by playing it by the book, keeping his hands high and getting the block at when the offensive player released the ball. But he’d also come over and block shots from help side. And he could block shots with both his left and his right hands. Recovery blocks and chase down blocks were also on his resume. Adebayo had quick feet and that allowed him to guard smaller, faster players with few issues. He was very active on defense. He does not project as a high steals player.

HIS BEST FIT

Adebayo will be at his best with a team that likes to get out and run and rewards its bigs who do so with the ball. Adebayo can come in immediately and contribute on the boards and on defense. Any team looking to upgrade its frontcourt athleticism is an ideal spot for Adebayo.