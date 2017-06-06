2017 Draft Profile: Donovan Mitchell

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-3

Wt: 210 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals

HOW HE OPERATES

Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell is one of the best pure athletes in the draft. He’s fast up-and-down the court, has a quick first step and is arguably the best leaper of any prospect. His 36.5-inch no step vertical leap was the highest of any player at the NBA Combine. His max vertical of 40.5 inches tied for fifth-best at the combine. And he’s got a gargantuan wingspan of 6-10, which helped him lead the ACC in steals. Mitchell was First Team All-ACC and named to the conference’s All Defensive team in what was a very productive season. He is a combo guard who has the ability to really light up the scoreboard – he had nine 20-point games. But he did trail off in March, putting three single-digit scoring efforts on the board in his final five games.

Offensively, Mitchell was great at getting to the rim. He’s solidly built, similar to Boston’s Marcus Smart, so it was not an easy task for defenders to stop him once he got up a head of steam. At Louisville, he was asked to be a scorer that could also make plays for his teammates. Mitchell was good in pick-and-roll, getting downhill quickly off the screen due to his ability to change direction on a dime and get to full speed in an instant. Mitchell could go from moving side-to-side to driving with speed and force to the rim in the blink of an eye. He is a good ball handler, and liked to split hard hedges. Mitchell was a creative finisher around the rim, but sometimes struggled to score through contact.

Mitchell can make any shot on the court, but will look to improve his field goal percentage, which dropped to 40 percent from 44.2 percent as a freshman. Mitchell was good in transition, and had to be in Louisville run-and-gun system. In transition, he was just as likely to pull up for a transition 3-pointer as he was to get to the rim. He was a perfect fit for the Cardinals offensive system.

On defense he was a basketball thief, swiping the ball from any ball handler who got a little careless with his dribble. Aided by a Louisville team that was one of the nation’s best on defense, Mitchell was the finisher: When Louisville sped up offensive players and got them shaky, Mitchell swooped in and dug out the ball. Mitchell had a real nose for the ball, getting deflections and getting in passing lanes.

HIS BEST FIT

Mitchell’s best fit is in a multiple drive-and-kick system where he can play off the ball, receive the pass and slash to the bucket. The team should already have another capable ball handler, taking pressure off of Mitchell to be a traditional high-usage decision maker.