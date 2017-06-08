2017 Draft Profile: D.J. Wilson

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-10

Wt: 240 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists

HOW HE OPERATES

Michigan’s D.J. Wilson is another in a line of athletic forwards that are expanding their game to fit the versatility demanded of the current NBA. The third-year sophomore – he redshirted his first season – improved greatly from his first playing season in 2015-16 to 2016-17. Wilson’s points, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds and blocks were all up. His athleticism is his biggest asset. He was active on cuts and in transition, and threw down some thunderous dunks when getting to the rim. He was no stranger to dunking on defenders, and relished the chance to do it.

Right now, Wilson’s defense is ahead of his offense. And his effort defensively jumps off the screen when studying the film. It starts with active feet. Wilson was always moving, paying attention to the play, and keeping his man in contact. He was great in blocking shots as the help side defender. Wilson was equally as good in hedging high in pick-and-roll coverage, then sprinting back to his man. He’s got good lateral quickness. He projects as a high energy defender that works well within team concepts.

Offensively, Wilson used spot-up shooting more than any other action (31 percent). Yet, he’s not a high percentage jump shooter. Still he can hit from long range. In many instances, Wilson looked better in shooting on the move than in catch-and-shoot situations. He had the ability to drive to the rim with either hand. And he was good around the basket. Wilson has great hands and finished well in transition, both with dunks and layups.

HIS BEST FIT

D.J. Wilson best situation is with a team that won’t pigeonhole him into being a below the free throw line forward. Wilson has a versatile game and he needs a situation that allows him the freedom to shoot out to the 3-point line while still taking advantage of his athleticism around the rim.