2017 Draft Profile: De'Aaron Fox

Class: Freshman

Ht: 6-foot-4

Wt: 171 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals

HOW HE OPERATES

If you had to describe the speedy and bouncy De’Aaron Fox in two words, they would be ‘elite athleticism.’ And it’s been present ever since high school. Few prospects can get the ball end-to-end faster than Fox can, and if he gets a seam he’ll finish with a dunk. The first-team All-SEC and All-Freshman team selection puts a ton of pressure on defenses to get back quickly and protect the rim. A solid handle gets him pretty much anywhere he wants to go.

Fox profiles as a solid leader with a high basketball IQ and an ability to learn on the fly. By the end of his one and only season in college, Fox not only absorbed Kentucky’s offense scheme, but was directing teammates on where they needed to be if he saw things go awry. Fox is able to morph from being a pass-first point guard to a scoring guard, and had to at UK. He started the season feeling things out in terms of getting his own offense, and found teammates for buckets. But over the course of the season his assists decreased as his points per game increased. Month-to-month starting in November, Fox’s total assists were 53, 36, 31, 25, 20. Meanwhile, his points per game went from 15.2 in November to 21.2 in March. His jump shot is the biggest concern and needs work, but his shooting did improve over the course of the season. Fox made 53 percent of his shots, including 43 percent from the 3-point line in March. His 39 points in an NCAA Tournament win over UCLA were highlighted by Fox pouring all of those points in from everywhere. Fox does, however, have to continue to work to make his right hand more comfortable in finishing at the rim; even when driving right, Fox almost always tried to get back to his left hand.

That game also gave a small snapshot of Fox’s ability to operate in the pick-and-roll. He came off screens aggressively and looked to score in that contest, but over the course of the season showed he is still an emerging player in being consistently good in screen-roll offense. Kentucky made many of the decisions easy for him in how they moved after ball screens, so it’s difficult to come to a conclusion as to how well he’ll handle more complicated screen-roll actions in the NBA. He led the SEC in assists and assist average, and had no problem making the simple play, taking what the defense gave him. He had good vision and knew where all of the outlets were on any particular action. Many of his bad pass turnovers came at the start of the season, when he was still learning the system and his teammates. Lost ball turnovers became his biggest issue by the end. Fox dribbled into traffic and had basketballs stolen, and he also had the tendency to hold the ball high and away from his body when going to the rim. Those were knocked away from him a lot.

Defensively, he was tough. He fought through screens and was good in recovering if he found himself trailing the ball handler. His quickness helped him guard in space and contest shots. Fast hands helped him nab steals by digging down on players, and his speed helped him deflect and steal balls in passing lanes.

HIS IDEAL FIT

A team that doesn’t mind if its point guard is a leading scorer on a regular basis would be a good landing spot for Fox, who will have high volume shooting nights. Any team looking to constantly push the pace, as Kentucky did, would be a good fit for Fox as well.