2017 Draft Profile: Caleb Swanigan

Class: Sophomore

Ht: 6-foot-9

Wt: 247 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists

HOW HE OPERATES

If you’re looking for an NBA prospect that could do more than what many expect, Caleb Swanigan is likely the player right at the top of the list. The Big Ten Player of the Year was a production machine. There isn’t a player in the draft that put more big numbers on the board on a consistent basis than Swanigan. He was the first college player since Tim Duncan in 1996-97 to average at least 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists and set a Big Ten record with 28 double-doubles. And his stats were way up over his freshman season. He averaged 8.3 more points, 4.2 more rebounds and 1.2 more assists. He added 6.6 percent to his field goal percentage, 6.6 to his free throw percentage and a whopping 15.5 percent to his 3-point percentage, which was most important because Swanigan needed to prove he has range to his jump shot and isn’t solely a traditional post player.

But the post is where he did the bulk of his damage, and he used those actions 45 percent of the time. No other action was used more than nine percent. Swanigan is as powerful a player on the block as there is, and bulled his way to the basket after catching the post pass. He has a little bit of a hook shot over his left shoulder that he can go to as well. But Swanigan was at his best as an offensive rebounder. With strong hands, he swallowed up rebounds and didn’t let go when defenders hacked down on him. And he was quick off of his feet even though he’s not a high-flyer. Swanigan used strength to hold off players boxing him out, but he was also deft at slithering in through a sea of bodies to find open spaces where he could go up and grab a rebound without much resistance. He was good at reading where the ball was coming off the rim. He collected boards and points at the same time because he tipped in so many misses. Swanigan is not a ball-handler, and must improve that part of his game as well as limiting turnovers. He had a 14 games of four or more miscues and three of seven or more. Offensive fouls, getting the ball stripped out of his hands as he went up for shot attempts and bad passes were the biggest culprits. Swanigan will also work to improve his explosiveness. He had a hard time getting shots over taller players, which was on full display in the NCAA Tournament, leading to one of the tournament’s most interesting splits. In three games, Swanigan was held to just 8-of-20 (40 percent) on two-point shots, but 6-of-10 (60 percent) on 3-point shots.

Defensively, Swanigan keeps his hands up and plays good position defense in the post. He doesn’t gamble by trying to block a bunch of shots, opting to get a good hand in the offensive player’s face and force a missed attempt. Swanigan doesn’t have fast feet, but has active feet and good awareness when guarding in space. He proved to be good in guarding the initial move, but was susceptible to losing his man if the offensive player hit him with multiple moves. He competed on defense and general contested shots well.

HIS BEST FIT

Swanigan’s best fit is with a team that can use his talents on the boards – especially the offensive glass – but has the long-term wherewithal to continue developing Swanigan’s offensive game overall. He can both help immediately and more thoroughly for a team in the future.