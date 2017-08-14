Denver Nuggets Announce 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

Today the Denver Nuggets announced their 2017-18 schedule that will coincide with their season-long celebration of the team’s 50th Anniversary. The Nuggets will tip-off the season on the road at Utah on October 18 and make their Pepsi Center debut on October 21 vs. Sacramento.

Head Coach Michael Malone’s Nuggets will play five of their first seven games on the road before coming back to Pepsi Center for a season-long home stand of six games, including their first matchup with the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on November 4. Denver’s next longest home stand is a five-game set in late January.

The Nuggets will face two substantial road trips this season, with the longest being a seven-game trip from March 17 to March 30. This is the longest Nuggets’ road trip since a seven-game trip during the lockout shortened 2011-12 season. Denver will also head out for a six-game jaunt in early December.

The Nuggets will head to Cleveland to take on the Eastern Conference Champion Cavaliers on March 3 and then face LeBron James and company back at Pepsi Center just four days later on March 7.

Denver will play 14 sets of back-to-back games and will appear on national television nine times, five on TNT (Nov. 9 vs. OKC, Feb. 1 vs. OKC, Feb. 13 vs. SA, Feb. 27 vs. LAC and Apr. 5 vs. MIN) and four on ESPN (Nov. 17 vs. NO, Nov. 28 at UTA, Jan. 17 at LAC and Mar. 7 vs. CLE).

For the first time, the Denver Nuggets 5-Game Pick’Em Plans are available starting today. GOLD365 Season Ticket Memberships and partial plans are on sale now. Single game tickets will be on sale August 19th at 10:00am. To join us for the 50th Anniversary of Mile High Basketball or for any questions regarding GOLD365 Memberships or plans call (303) 287-DUNK or visit nuggets.com.

Altitude Sports & Entertainment will televise 77 Nuggets games in high definition (TNT games are exclusive) and will also broadcast all 82 games on Altitude Radio AM950, the Nuggets Radio Network. For comprehensive and behind the scenes coverage throughout the season, tune in to Nuggets 360 on Altitude TV and follow along at nuggets.com and @nuggets on Twitter.

