President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly Readies Front Office For Final Draft Preparations

The only guarantee for the Nuggets in the NBA Draft is no specific guarantees, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said on Monday. Connelly spoke to the media following the team’s latest – and last – pre-draft workout of college players on the UCHealth Practice Court at the Pepsi Center.

“This is our last workout,” Connelly said. “Now, it’s time to do our final (draft) board.”

Thursday night is the 2017 NBA Draft. The Nuggets have the 13th pick in the first round and Nos. 49 and 51 in the second round, but movement, whether it be up or back, is always possible. Connelly and the rest of the Nuggets brass, beginning with general manager Arturas Karnisovas and president and governor, Josh Kroenke, now get to the business of taking the pulse of what other teams are willing to do.

“The next couple of days are all about phone conversations, getting a gauge of what teams will do,” Connelly said. “Also, getting a sense of the board and who is going to go in front of you. So, if you like a guy you want to get him at the right spot.”

Three years ago, the Nuggets traded their 11th pick to the Chicago Bulls for the 16th and 19th picks. They took Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic with those selections. So, there is recent precedent in this front office wheeling and dealing on draft night. But if the Nuggets make any moves on Thursday, Connelly stressed “it would have to be something that makes sense for both teams.”

The Nuggets are working with a couple of challenges. First, is to start addressing their defensive deficiencies with personnel additions. But second is a roster that continues to be stacked with capable players. There doesn’t figure to be a ton of minutes for whomever is drafted.

“We’re always looking to improve our team, but we have a unique roster,” Connelly said. “There’s no gaping holes, positionally, so it allows us some flexibility. We have financial flexibility, potentially. We have a lot of young guys we like, and some guys in their prime.”

He also said the team isn’t necessarily factoring in Danilo Gallinari’s contract situation when preparing for the draft.

“We’re not in a place now where we can draft specific to need,” Connelly said. “I don’t see, looking at our roster as-is, a ton of minutes for a rookie.”

Nor will the Nuggets go overboard in drafting defense.

“What we don’t want to do is become so fixated on our one weakness that we sign a guy that doesn’t fit anywhere except on the defensive end,” Connelly said.

In the pre-draft workouts, in which the Nuggets brought in “30-40” players, he said, Connelly was looking for “competitiveness.” The Nuggets purposely created high stress situations that brought out the competitiveness in the young athletes in order to see how they react.

“We have three picks, Connelly said. “So, there’s a good chance we’re going to draft somebody that we worked out.”

NIKOLA’S DECISION. Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has a decision to make, whether he’s going to play international basketball for Serbia this summer, or not. A lot has been made about Jokić taking the entire summer to rest, but Nuggets president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, says they’ll back whatever decision Jokić makes.

“I think whatever his decision is we’ll be fully supportive,” Connelly said.

Christopher Dempsey: Christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv or Twitter: @chrisadempsey