Emmanuel Mudiay Shines in NBA Africa Game 2017

It had been 16 years since Emmanuel Mudiay had been in Africa but his return to the continent where he was born did not disappoint. The Denver Nuggets point guard who spent the first 5 years of his life in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was sensational in the NBA Africa Game 2017.

Mudiay put up a near triple-double for Team Africa with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists while shooting 50% from the field against the World Team. His 3 steals on the defensive end were tied for the team lead.

Despite Mudiay’s strong performance Team Africa fell to Team World 108-97. Team World was led by 14 points and 8 rebounds from Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks. Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers led Team Africa in scoring with 28 points.