Mike Miller Joins Altitude Sports Radio to Talk Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and More

Mike Miller joined Hastings and Helmer on Altitude Sports Radio to discuss Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and his plans post-NBA career.

Hastings and Helmer asked Miller about what would attract potential free agents to Denver. Miller responded by giving credit to Nikola Jokić as a draw to free agents with his style and play.

“I think the good thing that we have right now is Joker is one of those guys that everyone in the league is starting to take heed to and understand who he is. He’s one of those superstars, I think he’s going to be a superstar. I think you’ll see even more growth at the beginning of this next year, that everyone just wants to play with. He plays that style of basketball. I’ve compared him a lot to Marc and Pau Gasol, I think he’s a lot like that.”

The topic then turned to Jamal Murray who underwent a successful surgery this offseason to repair core abdominal muscles. Hastings and Helmer asked Miller how Murray was able to play this season through injury where Miller praised Murray for his strength this season and talked about Jamal’s future.

“I’m proud of him, he’s such a good kid and he works hard. To fight through that, and he was in pain, it was evident to all of us… It’s so easy.. to sit out and he didn’t. That says a lot about him as a person. He loves to compete. He’s probably one of the most competitive people, he hates getting beat, he hates getting scored on. He’s just one of those guys… He’s not going to miss games. He’s got such a bright future because of that. He wants to be great, he knows what it takes to be great. The one thing about a lot of these young guys want to be great want to go through the process to get there and he’s willing to do those things.”

Hastings and Helmer then questioned Miller on his plans for a post-NBA career and if coaching might be in his future. The veteran Miller didn’t quite give up what his post-NBA plans may hold, but doesn’t count coaching out.

“I haven’t decided yet. I said this a lot, I’ve been fortunate enough to play for a lot great coaches. Some of the best. Including coach Malone there in Denver. I’ve been able to learn a lot from those guys and if it is a path, I think it would be a great start because of what I’ve been able to learn from all of the coaches I’ve played for.”

Lastly, the group touched on Miller’s role with the Nuggets now.

“The good thing about our organization and our team and the young kids we have is they all want to get better. They want to be better. Unfortunately for me, I’m getting to be an old gray hair in the league. I’ve been on teams that have won 20 games, I’ve been on teams that have won 50 games and obviously championships. I’ve seen everything… I’ve been one of the top scorers on the team, I’ve been the sixth man, I’ve been the eighth man, I’ve been a guy who’s had DNP. To have an appreciation and understand the footsteps these guys are going through, as I’ve walked them before, obviously can help. And for me it’s fun sharing that. It’s one way to live, to share your experiences and hope they can grow from it.”

Listen to the full interview above.