Mike Miller Joins Altitude Sports Radio to Talk Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and More

Mike Miller joined Hastings and Helmer on Altitude Sports Radio to discuss Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and his plans post-NBA career.
Hastings and Helmer asked Miller about what would attract potential free agents to Denver. Miller responded by giving credit to Nikola Jokić as a draw to free agents with his style and play.
“I think the good thing that we have right now is Joker is one of those guys that everyone in the league is starting to take heed to and understand who he is. He’s one of those superstars, I think he’s going to be a superstar. I think you’ll see even more growth at the beginning of this next year, that everyone just wants to play with. He plays that style of basketball. I’ve compared him a lot to Marc and Pau Gasol, I think he’s a lot like that.”
The topic then turned to Jamal Murray who underwent a successful surgery this offseason to repair core abdominal muscles. Hastings and Helmer asked Miller how Murray was able to play this season through injury where Miller praised Murray for his strength this season and talked about Jamal’s future.
“I’m proud of him, he’s such a good kid and he works hard. To fight through that, and he was in pain, it was evident to all of us… It’s so easy.. to sit out and he didn’t. That says a lot about him as a person. He loves to compete. He’s probably one of the most competitive people, he hates getting beat, he hates getting scored on. He’s just one of those guys… He’s not going to miss games. He’s got such a bright future because of that. He wants to be great, he knows what it takes to be great. The one thing about a lot of these young guys want to be great want to go through the process to get there and he’s willing to do those things.”
Hastings and Helmer then questioned Miller on his plans for a post-NBA career and if coaching might be in his future. The veteran Miller didn’t quite give up what his post-NBA plans may hold, but doesn’t count coaching out.
“I haven’t decided yet. I said this a lot, I’ve been fortunate enough to play for a lot great coaches. Some of the best. Including coach Malone there in Denver. I’ve been able to learn a lot from those guys and if it is a path, I think it would be a great start because of what I’ve been able to learn from all of the coaches I’ve played for.”
Lastly, the group touched on Miller’s role with the Nuggets now.
“The good thing about our organization and our team and the young kids we have is they all want to get better. They want to be better. Unfortunately for me, I’m getting to be an old gray hair in the league. I’ve been on teams that have won 20 games, I’ve been on teams that have won 50 games and obviously championships. I’ve seen everything… I’ve been one of the top scorers on the team, I’ve been the sixth man, I’ve been the eighth man, I’ve been a guy who’s had DNP. To have an appreciation and understand the footsteps these guys are going through, as I’ve walked them before, obviously can help. And for me it’s fun sharing that. It’s one way to live, to share your experiences and hope they can grow from it.”
Listen to the full interview above.
Nikola Jokić: 2016-17 Season
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 14: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during a preseason game on October 14, 2016 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets cheers during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 29, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets stretches with the trainer before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 29, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays defense against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a preseason game on October 12, 2016 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Eric Francis/NBAE via Getty Images
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 31: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a lay up during a game against the Toronto Raptors on October 31, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images
AUBURN HILLS, MI - NOVEMBER 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets grabs the rebound against the Detroit Pistons on November 5, 2016 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets gets introduced before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game on November 3, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 30: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Miami Heat on November 30, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a lay up during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 25, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets relaxes before the game against the Golden State Warriors on November 10, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMEBER 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets grabs the rebound against the Dallas Mavericks on Decemeber 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 28, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 30: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 30, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets posts up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 28, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets gets taped before the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during a game against the LA Clippers on December 26, 2016 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up the floater in the lane against the Dallas Mavericks on December 12, 2016 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic on December 10, 2016 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Kosta Koufos #41 of the Sacramento Kings during the game on January 3, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on January 5, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Nikola Jokic #15 and Gary Harris #14 of the Denver Nuggets high five each other against the Indiana Pacers as part of 2017 NBA London Global Games at the O2 Arena on January 12, 2017 in London, England.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against Al Jefferson #7 of the Indiana Pacers as part of 2017 NBA London Global Games at the O2 Arena on January 12, 2017 in London, England.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 6: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 6, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 6: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game on February 6, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets gets introduced before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 3, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the New York Knicks on February 10, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 13: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is seen against the Golden State Warriors on February 13, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Nikola Jocic of the Denver Nuggets poses for a photo during the 2017 All-Star Media Circuit at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Nikola Jokic #15 of the World Team runs out before the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamal Murray #27 of the World Team celebrates with Nikola Jokic #15 during the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge against the USA Team as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 15: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 15, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images