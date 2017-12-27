Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Tera

Tera is a third-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She was born in Boulder City, Nevada but grew up in Golden, Colorado. Aside from dance, she loves finance so working at a bank is perfect for what she’s engrossed in.

Tera has been a part of multiple dance teams within the past nine years. She didn’t have much experience before high school, but began this profession by dancing for her high school dance team. She was a member of the Colorado Mammoth Wild Bunch Dancers before making the DND. Her favorite memory as a DND was getting to travel to China with some of the other dancers. “The trip was full of amazing experiences, a ton of dancing, lots of traveling and trying new foods!” she said.

A quote that Tera lives by is “it’s not having what you want; it’s wanting what you’ve got”. She has worked so hard to get to the place she is now, and it definitely goes to show. “I normally put in long days going straight from work to practice, an appearance or a game I stay busy having a full-time job and being a dancer but the experience and feeling of accomplishment after working long days is a great feeling!” says Tera. Last season (her second year as a DND), she was nominated and awarded ‘Most Improved’ by all her teammates, coach and assistant coach. We are so fortunate to have her as one of our very own DND.