Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Syeeda

Syeeda is thrilled to be back as a second-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She was born and raised in Denver, Colorado. Aside from being a member of the DND, Syeeda is a dance instructor and a solo rap artist.

“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” - Oprah Winfrey This quote is something that she lives by. She even helps others pursue their dreams and passions in her own special way. Inner City School in Denver is a small private school for children in the inner city of Denver, Colorado. She assists in teaching an afterschool dance program there, and during the holidays helps minister to other local charities through dance. She has been able to perform for Good Samaritan House, Forest Street Compassionate Care living center, and Church in the City’s Homeless Connection last year. “I enjoy using my talents to bless those who are in need or who are having a hard time dealing with the holidays and being without family and friends.” she says.

Syeeda has been dancing for nine years now, but her favorite memory since being a member of the DND would be having the privilege to travel to China. “It was a one in a lifetime opportunity, and also my first time being out of the country,” she says.

Syeeda’s diverse set of skills have won her multiple awards. In spring of 2015, she won a National Championship with her Super Shock All Stars team. Her freshman year of high school, she won All American and was a member of the Varsity Cheer team. Last season (her rookie season with DND) she was nominated and awarded ‘Rookie of the Year’ by all her teammates, coach and assistant coach. We are so grateful to have her as one of our very own, and we are excited to see what more she can bring to the DND.