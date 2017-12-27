Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Rachael

Rachael is a rookie this season with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She was born in New Jersey and has also lived in New York and Texas. She finally moved to Colorado seven years ago with her family. She has been dancing for eight years. Her earliest memory from dance is competing on the middle school team with her older sister! Her favorite memory from being a Nuggets Dancer thus far is this seasons home opener. “Being a rookie, the behind the scene atmosphere and fan base was an amazing, unforgettable experience.” she says.

Rachael is a full-time student at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC). She has learned to balance the DND schedule by not procrastinating, “I make sure to prioritize all of my different responsibilities and get them done on time to fully enjoy all of the wonderful experiences the Nuggets organization has.” she says. Her favorite part about her major in school is the community UNC has built within every program. “I am a communication major and business minor, so I am constantly meeting new people.”

A quote that she lives by is one that her Dad once told her; “The risk is worth the reward”. She believes that throughout life if you aren’t willing to risk it all and chase your dreams, then you will not allow any room for growth. “Going out of your comfort zone can be extremely scary, but ultimately worth it in the end!” she says. We love and cherish her optimism. We are proud to call Rachael one of our very own DND.