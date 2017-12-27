Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Megan

Megan is a fourth-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She is a Colorado native from Boulder, Colorado, and is honored to be representing her hometown NBA team. Megan has been dancing since a very young age of three, "My earliest memory is when I was three and my dance teacher spoke to my mom and myself and said I need to start being serious about dance... I was three years old…" she says as she laughs.

She has made many memories as a DND, "My favorite memory so far dancing would be feeling the momentum and the energy in the arena from the crowd when the team goes into overtime! You feel the energy from the crowd and that feeling dancing center court taking it all in is irreplaceable." says Megan. "My favorite charity so far would be my second season at the Warren Village community event. The dancers played and colored with the kids while parents got in line to get a holiday meal for their family."

Aside from dance, Megan is currently pursuing a Doctors in Pharmacy with a major in Philosophy and a minor in Economics. "My calendar and sticky notes are my life! Without time management and organization my life would not be as successful," she says, "I like solving problems, learning, and knowing someday I can give back and help others. I want to combine my personal business through AdvoCare with my degree to make medicine for the wellness and fitness of others." You can always catch Megan smiling. She lives by one of Marilyn Monroe's infamous quotes; "Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there's so much to smile about." We are so lucky to call Megan one of our very own DND for the fourth year now.