Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Maddy

This is Maddy’s rookie season with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND), and considering she is from Aspen, Colorado, she could not be prouder to represent her home state.

Maddy has been dancing since she was ten years old. Her earliest dance memory was during a performance, sliding to the floor into her ending pose and tripping, “I ended up breaking my leg! I’m very clumsy!” she says as she giggles.

Maddy is a high school dance team coach and her favorite part of work is how happy they get when they see her every day. “I get the privilege of helping these young dancers grow and become the best versions of themselves. There’s no better feeling!” she says.

“I am lucky enough to have a job that is super flexible with my dance schedule, so I get to be available to participate in pretty much every appearance and be available for all Nuggets games!” says Maddy. Her favorite memory thus far as a DND is the first home game on October 21st against the Kings. “The butterflies in my stomach when we performed on the court was a moment I will never forget!” Maddy is excited for so many more memories to come.

Maddy lives by the simple phrase/quote “never give up”. She truly believes she can do anything she puts her mind to. Her optimism is something we cherish about her and reminds us how lucky we are to have her as one of our very own DND.