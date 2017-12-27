Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Alison

Alison is a rookie this year with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She grew up in Centreville, Virginia, which is about 20 minutes away from Washington, DC. After she graduated high school she moved to Knoxville, TN, for college, and then after college graduation she wanted a fresh start. She decided to move to the Mile High City, aka, Denver, Colorado.

Alison began dancing at the age of four. “I remember my first time getting a costume for my first recital. It was full sequin and my parents couldn't get me to take it off. I wore it to dance class quite a bit even after recital was over.” she says. So far as a DND, she has really enjoyed being on the court at game days. “I love the video and music before games that gets the crowd and team hyped up for the game.”

Aside from being a DND, Alison works at a hospital. She has an excel document of each hour of each day with her work, practices, games, and appearances. “This helps me stay organized.” she says. “I love helping people, so I really enjoy helping patients at the hospital and making their days better.” Alison has such a warm heart and we are so honored to call her one of our very own DND.