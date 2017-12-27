Denver Nuggets Dancers | Meet Alicia

Alicia is a fourth-year veteran with the Denver Nuggets Dancers (DND). She is originally from Marshall, Missouri. She lived in Kansas City while attending college and dancing for the NFL and AFL, then moved to Colorado after falling in love with the state while visiting. “My job relocated me here to Colorado, and I was able to pursue my dream of dancing for the NBA.”

Alicia started dancing when she was about ten years old and remembers learning the Macarena in one of her first dance classes. “I was a studio trained dancer at the small studio in my hometown under the instruction of a former Russian ballerina and went on to dance for my high school and college teams before starting my professional career.” she says. Her favorite memory thus far as a DND, is the day she made the team. She ran onto the court and hugged her new teammates and family. “I remember standing on the court looking up at the arena thinking "this is your new home" … 3 years later and 120+ games in, I still get the same excitement every time I run on the court for a performance and it truly does feel like home.”

Aside from being a DND, Alicia is a technical analyst for telecom company. “It is pretty challenging as it is constantly evolving with the change of technology. I can most definitely say that I learn something new every day at work,” she says, “and it is rewarding when I'm able to apply the knowledge that I have learned to troubleshoot difficult issues.” She stays extremely organized and constantly reviews her planner. She says, “Learning to balance all the responsibilities that come with this job along with your personal life and full-time job is incredibly difficult and time management along with staying organized is key.”

Alicia lives by the quote, "I've learned that people will forget what you have said, people will forget what you did but people will never forget how you made them feel" -- Maya Angelou. Well, something we know for sure is that we are so very delighted to call Alicia one of our very own DND for four years now.