Denver Nuggets Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2017 – The Denver Nuggets will play a five-game preseason schedule that kicks off on September 30th with a trip to Oakland, CA to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Denver will play four games on the road, including consecutive contests against the Los Angeles Lakers before heading to Texas on October 8th to take on the San Antonio Spurs, rounding out the four game road trip.

The Nuggets will head home to Pepsi Center to host the final preseason game of the year as they take on Northwest Division opponent Oklahoma City Thunder on October 10th.

In addition to comprehensive coverage on Nuggets.com and @Nuggets on twitter, Altitude TV will televise both the Nuggets’ preseason contests against the Lakers as well as the home game in Denver vs. Oklahoma City. All games will also be broadcast live on Altitude 950 Radio.

