Consensus Mock Draft: Fultz, Ball seem set at top

MOST COMMON PICKS

1. CELTICS: Markelle Fultz (12)

Markelle Fultz (12) 2. LAKERS: Lonzo Ball (12)

Lonzo Ball (12) 3. SIXERS: Jayson Tatum (5)

Jayson Tatum (5) 4. SUNS: Josh Jackson (7)

Josh Jackson (7) 5. KINGS: De'Aaron Fox (9)

De'Aaron Fox (9) 6. MAGIC: Dennis Smith (5)

Dennis Smith (5) 7. WOLVES: Jonathan Isaac (8)

8. KNICKS: Dennis Smith (5)

Dennis Smith (5) 9. MAVERICKS: Frank Ntilikina (6)

Frank Ntilikina (6) 10. KINGS: Zach Collins (4)

Zach Collins (4) 11. HORNETS: Zach Collins (5)

Zach Collins (5) 12. PISTONS: Justin Jackson, Donovan Mitchell (3)

Justin Jackson, Donovan Mitchell (3) 13. NUGGETS: OG Anunoby (3)

OG Anunoby (3) 14. HEAT: OG Anunoby, T.J. Leaf, Justin Jackson (2)

Most common: Pick at which the player is most commonly projected, with number of mock drafts in parentheses. For example, Markelle Fultz is projected to go first in 12 of the mock drafts listed below.

Top 14: To calculate the consensus, we awarded 14 points for the first overall pick, 13 for the second, continuing to 1 for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection.