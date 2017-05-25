Consensus Mock Draft: Fultz, Ball seem set at top

The Consensus Mock Draft is a compilation of the best mock drafts around the web. We bring them together to come up with a good estimate of how the 2017 NBA Draft could play out.
- In our first look at the mock drafts since the Draft lottery, we have some consensus at the top, but not much after that. All 12 project the Celtics will take Washington's Markelle Fultz, with the Lakers taking UCLA's Lonzo Ball at No. 2.
- There seems to be a lot of differing opinion about what the 76ers will do with the No. 3 pick. Four different players appear on the mocks, led by two small forwards -- Duke's Jayson Tatum and Kansas' Josh Jackson. You have to think the Sixers will take a long look at backcourt help in Kentucky guards Malik Monk or De'Aaron Fox, who are also tabbed to go in that spot.
- If Jackson slips past the Sixers, most think he won't make it past the Suns at No. 4. Only one mock draft (NetScouts) has him falling that far.
- If the Kings are looking for a point guard (and why wouldn't they?), they should be able to land Fox at No. 5. Nine of the 12 mock drafts have him going to Sacramento at that spot, and no one has him below that.
- The lone non-NCAA international player to feature prominently in the lottery is Frank Ntilikina, an 18-year-old guard from France who caught scouts' eyes with a strong performance at the FIBA U-18 European Championship in December. The 6-foot-5 Belgian-born guard appears as high as No. 8 (Knicks), most often at No. 9 (Mavericks) and no lower than No. 11 (Hornets).
- Kentucky's Monk is one player in particular to keep an eye on, due to his varying projections. As mentioned, two mocks have him going as high as No. 3 to Philly, but most see him more in the No. 6-8 range.
- Ten players appear in the lottery on all 12 mock drafts: Fultz, Ball, Josh Jackson, Tatum, Fox, Smith, Monk, Isaac, Ntilikina and Lauri Markkanen.
- 1. CELTICS: Markelle Fultz (12)
- 2. LAKERS: Lonzo Ball (12)
- 3. SIXERS: Jayson Tatum (5)
- 4. SUNS: Josh Jackson (7)
- 5. KINGS: De'Aaron Fox (9)
- 6. MAGIC: Dennis Smith (5)
- 7. WOLVES: Jonathan Isaac (8)
- 8. KNICKS: Dennis Smith (5)
- 9. MAVERICKS: Frank Ntilikina (6)
- 10. KINGS: Zach Collins (4)
- 11. HORNETS: Zach Collins (5)
- 12. PISTONS: Justin Jackson, Donovan Mitchell (3)
- 13. NUGGETS: OG Anunoby (3)
- 14. HEAT: OG Anunoby, T.J. Leaf, Justin Jackson (2)
Most common: Pick at which the player is most commonly projected, with number of mock drafts in parentheses. For example, Markelle Fultz is projected to go first in 12 of the mock drafts listed below.
Top 14: To calculate the consensus, we awarded 14 points for the first overall pick, 13 for the second, continuing to 1 for the final lottery pick. The player with the highest point total represents the top overall selection.
- Washington
- Position: PG
- Height: 6-4
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 1 (12)
- UCLA
- Position: PG
- Height: 6-6
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 2 (12)
- Kansas
- Position: SF
- Height: 6-8
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 4 (7)
- Duke
- Position: SF
- Height: 6-8
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 3 (5)
- Kentucky
- Position: PG
- Height: 6-3
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 5 (9)
- Kentucky
- Position: SG
- Height: 6-3
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 8 (4)
- NC State
- Position: PG
- Height: 6-3
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 6,8 (5)
- Florida State
- Position: SF
- Height: 6-10
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 7(8)
- Strasbourg Intl
- Position: PG
- Height: 6-5
- Status: International
- Most common: 9 (6)
- Arizona
- Position: PF
- Height: 7-0
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 9 (4)
- Gonzaga
- Position: PF
- Height: 6-10
- Status: Freshman
- Most common: 11 (5)
- North Carolina
- Position: SG
- Height: 6-8
- Status: Junior
- Most common: 12 (3)
- Louisville
- Position: SG
- Height: 6-3
- Status: Sophomore
- Most common: 12 (3)
- Indiana
- Position: SF
- Height: 6-7
- Status: Sophomore
- Most common: 13 (3)
Projections from the Web
- NBA.com
05.17
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Josh Jackson
- 4. Jayson Tatum
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Dennis Smith
- 7. Malik Monk
- 8. Jonathan Isaac
- 9. Frank Ntilikina
- 10. Lauri Markkanen
- 11. Zach Collins
- 12. Justin Jackson
- 13. OG Anunoby
- 14. T.J. Leaf
- Draft Express
05.16
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Josh Jackson
- 4. Jayson Tatum
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Malik Monk
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Dennis Smith
- 9. Lauri Markkanen
- 10. Zach Collins
- 11. Frank Ntilikina
- 12. Donovan Mitchell
- 13. OG Anunoby
- 14. Justin Jackson
- ESPN.com
05.16
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Malik monk
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Jayson Tatum
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Dennis Smith
- 9. Frank Ntilikina
- 10. Zach Collins
- 11. Lauri Markkanen
- 12. Luke Kennard
- 13. OG Anunoby
- 14. Harry Giles
- SI.com
05.17
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Jayson Tatum
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Dennis Smith
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Malik Monk
- 9. Frank Ntilikina
- 10. Lauri Markkanen
- 11. Zach Collins
- 12. Justin Jackson
- 13. Justin Patton
- 14. OG Anunoby
- Sporting News
05.24
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Jayson Tatum
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Dennis Smith
- 7. Malik Monk
- 8. Frank Ntilikina
- 9. Lauri Markkanen
- 10. Jonathan Isaac
- 11. Terrance Ferguson
- 12. Luke Kennard
- 13. Justin Jackson
- 14. T.J. Leaf
- The Ringer
05.17
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Malik Monk
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Jayson Tatum
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Dennis Smith
- 9. Frank Ntilikina
- 10. OG Anunoby
- 11. Zach Collins
- 12. Donovan Mitchell
- 13. Jarrett Allen
- 14. Lauri Markkanen
- NBADraft.net
05.24
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Josh Jackson
- 4. De'Aaron Fox
- 5. Jayson Tatum
- 6. Jonathan Isaac
- 7. Dennis Smith
- 8. Malik Monk
- 9. Frank Ntilikina
- 10. Zach Collins
- 11. Lauri Markkanen
- 12. Jarrett Allen
- 13. John Collins
- 14. Bam Adebayo
- USA TODAY
05.20
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. De'Aaron Fox
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. Jayson Tatum
- 6. Dennis Smith
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Malik Monk
- 9. Lauri Markkanen
- 10. Frank Ntilikina
- 11. Luke Kennard
- 12. Donovan Mitchell
- 13. Zach Collins
- 14. OG Anunoby
- NetScouts
05.20
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Jayson Tatum
- 4. De'Aaron Fox
- 5. Josh Jackson
- 6. Lauri Markkanen
- 7. Malik Monk
- 8. Dennis Smith
- 9. Jonathan Isaac
- 10. Frank Ntilikina
- 11. Zach Collins
- 12. Jarrett Allen
- 13. Justin Jackson
- 14. Ike Anigbogu
- Bleacher Report
05.16
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Jayson Tatum
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Malik Monk
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Frank Ntilikina
- 9. Dennis Smith
- 10. Lauri Markkanen
- 11. Zach Collins
- 12. Justin Jackson
- 13. Donovan Mitchell
- 14. John Collins
- Basketball Insiders
05.24
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Jayson Tatum
- 4. Josh Jackson
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Dennis Smith
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Malik Monk
- 9. Frank Ntilikina
- 10. Zach Collins
- 11. Donovan Mitchell
- 12. Lauri Markkanen
- 13. Luke Kennard
- 14. Justin Jackson
- CBS Sports
05.17
- 1. Markelle Fultz
- 2. Lonzo Ball
- 3. Josh Jackson
- 4. Jayson Tatum
- 5. De'Aaron Fox
- 6. Malik Monk
- 7. Jonathan Isaac
- 8. Dennis Smith
- 9. Lauri Markkanen
- 10. Justin Jackson
- 11. Frank Ntilikina
- 12. Zach Collins
- 13. Justin Patton
- 14. OG Anunoby
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly as the Consensus will be updated periodically before the Draft on June 22.
NBA.com: Scott Howard-Cooper
DraftExpress.com: Jonathan Givony
ESPN Insider: Chad Ford
SI.com: Jeremy Woo
Sporting News: Sean Deveney
USA Today: Adi Joseph
Net Scouts: Carl Berman
Bleacher Report: Jonathan Wasserman
Basketball Insiders: Steve Kyler
CBS Sports: Gary Parrish