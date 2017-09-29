OPEN PRACTICE & BLOCK PARTY AT BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK’S PIER 2

-- OPEN PRACTICE TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT --

The Brooklyn Nets are inviting the community to Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday, October 14 for an open-to-the-public Practice in the Park, an event that will see the entire team take the court for drills as they prepare for the upcoming season. The day will also include youth basketball games, fan activations, food trucks, and more. The event begins at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the practice portion of the event are sold out. Please arrive early to secure your seats. Fans can still attend the event and enjoy the Block Party without tickets. Additional tickets may be made available the day of the event.

Block Party activities will consist of food trucks, face painting, temporary tattoos, photo booth, sneaker refresh station, and Nets haircuts and styling with Levels Barbershop. The event will conclude at 3 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy will host a post-practice clinic. Registration includes tickets to Practice in the Park and one ticket to an upcoming Nets game. To sign up, click here.

To learn more about the Brooklyn Nets and receive information on upcoming events, click here.

For more information about Brooklyn Bridge Park, including directions to Pier 2, please visit www.brooklynbridgepark.org.