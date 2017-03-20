NETS HONOR EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION

As part of the Nets2Schools initiative, the Brooklyn Nets have partnered with Clorox to recognize exceptional teachers for their commitment towards students and education with the Brooklyn Nets Teacher Excellence Award.

Ms. Janet Warmbir was honored with the award in February. For 38 years, Ms. Warmbir has demonstrated her commitment to education as an English teacher at White Plains Community School. She’s had a profound affect on the lives of many of her students. The Nets’ own Sean Kilpatrick found Ms. Warmbir to be an invaluable mentor and greeted her at center court when she was honored prior to the Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 15.