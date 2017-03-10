City Ties
By Tom Dowd | March 10, 2017
Forty-five years before they arrived at the corner of Atlantic and Flatbush, the Nets had Brooklyn roots.
The New Jersey Americans debuted as the “New York” franchise in the ABA’s inaugural season of 1967-68, playing one season at the Teaneck Armory before moving to Long Island and adopting the Nets name. But before getting on board with the ABA, Americans owner Arthur Brown had run a semi-pro team called the ABC Freighters, after his shipping company.
The Freighters were made up largely of players who had come up in New York City or arrived here to play their college ball. Brown’s coach for the Freighters was Max Zaslofsky, a Brooklyn native who starred at Thomas Jefferson HS and St. John’s University before playing in the NBA. The Americans’ leading scorer in that inaugural season was Tony Jackson, who had followed the same path as Zaslofsky from Brooklyn’s Brownsville section to Jefferson and St. John’s.
One of Jackson’s teammates at St. John’s was another product of the Brooklyn high schools teeming with basketball talent, St. Francis Prep’s Gus Alfieri. After teaming with Jackson on St. John’s 1959 NIT championship team, Alfieri went on to a distinguished coaching career at St. Anthony’s HS on Long Island. In the final few seasons of his two-decade run, Alfieri’s Friars included a driven point guard named Kenny Atkinson.
Atkinson had ideas of following his coach’s path to St. John’s before going to Richmond and earning two All-CAA First Team selections, helping lead the Spiders to the Sweet 16 in 1988 with an upset of defending national champion Indiana.
Fourteen years playing overseas and another nine working on NBA coaching staffs brought Atkinson full circle as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. In the history of Brooklyn and NYC basketball ties run deep, but sometimes they’re right there on the surface. The passion and pride has been chronicled in fabled books like “The City Game” and the Brooklyn-based “Heaven is a Playground.”
But the toughness and talent that has always defined “New York City basketball” isn’t confined to just the five boroughs. It radiates out. So it includes not just Brooklyn’s Isaiah Whitehead, but Atkinson, and Sean Kilpatrick from just north of the city in White Plains, and Randy Foye, a veteran of North Jersey’s bruising, high-powered basketball wars across the river.
“With Randy, he knows a little bit more than we do and his era goes back a little bit further because he’s older than us,” said Kilpatrick. “Really to have a perspective from his side of view and for him to really sit there and get a perspective from our side of view is pretty unique. We can combine stories and tell what was what because of certain things he remembers from our era. I think it’s pretty good that we have guys like that from the Tri-State area on the same team.”
Kilpatrick teamed up in the summers with fellow Westchester stars Mookie Jones and Kevin Jones for regular meetings with top city-based AAU programs featuring stars like current Charlotte guard Kemba Walker.
“Growing up, watching New York basketball, especially as a young kid, it plays a huge role in your basketball career,” said Kilpatrick.
Whitehead learned that even though he came to the game relatively late, concentrating on baseball until he reached seventh grade.
“New York City, there’s a whole bunch of guys, you go to the park and you’re like, wow, why isn’t he playing professionally somewhere,” said Whitehead. “There’s definitely guys that I played against in the park that were good and it got my skills up a little bit. Anywhere you go in New York City there’s always going to be at least one basketball player on the court that’s as good as you or better.”
At Coney Island’s Abraham Lincoln HS, where he was preceded by high school legends and future NBA players Stephon Marbury, Sebastian Telfair and Lance Stephenson, Whitehead was immersed in the cauldron of NYC hoops, the PSAL’s rugged Brooklyn AA division that has produced 13 of the last 16 PSAL city champions, including Whitehead’s 2013 team.
It’s not a coincidence Atkinson has often referred to Whitehead’s “Coney Island toughness.” It’s well-earned.
“Definitely a chip on your shoulder. Guys who compete,” said Whitehead. “Everybody from New York, you run into a guy who’s going to compete, no matter what. If he’s good, if he’s bad, he’s always going to give you max effort.”