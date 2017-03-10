City Ties

By Tom Dowd | March 10, 2017

Forty-five years before they arrived at the corner of Atlantic and Flatbush, the Nets had Brooklyn roots.

The New Jersey Americans debuted as the “New York” franchise in the ABA’s inaugural season of 1967-68, playing one season at the Teaneck Armory before moving to Long Island and adopting the Nets name. But before getting on board with the ABA, Americans owner Arthur Brown had run a semi-pro team called the ABC Freighters, after his shipping company.

The Freighters were made up largely of players who had come up in New York City or arrived here to play their college ball. Brown’s coach for the Freighters was Max Zaslofsky, a Brooklyn native who starred at Thomas Jefferson HS and St. John’s University before playing in the NBA. The Americans’ leading scorer in that inaugural season was Tony Jackson, who had followed the same path as Zaslofsky from Brooklyn’s Brownsville section to Jefferson and St. John’s.

One of Jackson’s teammates at St. John’s was another product of the Brooklyn high schools teeming with basketball talent, St. Francis Prep’s Gus Alfieri. After teaming with Jackson on St. John’s 1959 NIT championship team, Alfieri went on to a distinguished coaching career at St. Anthony’s HS on Long Island. In the final few seasons of his two-decade run, Alfieri’s Friars included a driven point guard named Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson had ideas of following his coach’s path to St. John’s before going to Richmond and earning two All-CAA First Team selections, helping lead the Spiders to the Sweet 16 in 1988 with an upset of defending national champion Indiana.

Fourteen years playing overseas and another nine working on NBA coaching staffs brought Atkinson full circle as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. In the history of Brooklyn and NYC basketball ties run deep, but sometimes they’re right there on the surface. The passion and pride has been chronicled in fabled books like “The City Game” and the Brooklyn-based “Heaven is a Playground.”

But the toughness and talent that has always defined “New York City basketball” isn’t confined to just the five boroughs. It radiates out. So it includes not just Brooklyn’s Isaiah Whitehead, but Atkinson, and Sean Kilpatrick from just north of the city in White Plains, and Randy Foye, a veteran of North Jersey’s bruising, high-powered basketball wars across the river.