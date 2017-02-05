TAKING FLIGHT

By Tom Dowd | February 5, 2017

The game is slowing down and progress is speeding up for Caris LeVert.

It was a long, often-uncertain two years for the Brooklyn Nets rookie leading up to his NBA debut. With three foot surgeries in 22 months, each followed by a new cycle of rehab – the last beginning as he crisscrossed the country selling himself to teams prior to the NBA Draft – LeVert had a long road before he took the court for the first time against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center on December 7.

Two months later, the scoring touch, playmaking chops and athleticism of the rangy 6-foot-7 swingman are all on display from a 22-year-old who seems to take a step forward every time he steps on the court.

The saying is that as a young player gets more experience, the game slows down. As it has, LeVert’s rate of improvement has quickened.

“He’s trying to figure a lot of stuff out, and he’s been actually a quick learner,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “Defensively, figuring stuff out pretty quick. And then offensively, just trying to get to understand the pace of the game and how quick guys close out on you and the speed of the game. I’ve even seen the last couple of games he’s starting to get that part, he’s starting to settle down a little bit better.”

At this early stage, the New Year offers a convenient break in the view of LeVert’s progress. In 12 December games, he averaged 4.7 points while shooting 35.8 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3-point range with 1.3 assists in 15.5 minutes per game.

In his first 13 January games, LeVert doubled his scoring average to 9.7 points per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range with 2.5 assists per game in 22.6 minutes per game.

Those January numbers would all rank in the top five among rookies with the qualifying playing time for the full season.

“I feel like I’m getting better with each game with more minutes that I’m getting,” said LeVert. “I feel like the only thing I can control is my effort and my energy. From there, everything else will get going. I just try to come in, all the young guys do, me, Isaiah (Whitehead), Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson), try to come in and give great energy. That’s what coach asks of us. Do the dirty work as a young guy. We try to come in, play hard, change the energy if our energy is low and hopefully try to change the score a little bit too.”