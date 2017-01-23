READY TO START
By Tom Dowd | January 23, 2017
It’s become one of the definitive signatures of Nets basketball at Barclays Center this season, the kind of thing that gets a charge out of the crowd and energizes a team.
Trevor Booker grabs a defensive rebound and heads upcourt, picking up speed as he goes. The further he gets, the less likely it is anybody is going to be inspired to get in the way of a 6-foot-8, 228-pounder attacking like a point guard.
If anybody does get the courage, Booker picks up an assist with a drop pass to a teammate on the block or a kick-out to a shooter on the wing. Otherwise, it’s right to the rim, a direct line from one end of the court to the other.
“It’s become this monster now,” said coach Kenny Atkinson. “We like it. We like what he’s doing and we like when he attacks the basket and we like his assists off it. I think it incentivizes him to rebound. And I know from us from a defensive standpoint, when Julius Randle brings it up, and Paul Millsap, it’s tough to guard.
“You’re just not used to guarding that formation, a power forward bringing the ball up. I know it causes us a lot of problems and I’m sure other teams will start game planning for it and trying to figure it out but it’s definitely different. We like it and we’re going to continue to give him the freedom to do it.”
Pushing his way into new territory and expanding his reach is the way Booker approaches life off the court as well. He describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” who’s always looking for new opportunities, building a business portfolio in partnership with his former Clemson teammate Jonah Baize.
Their real estate holdings often support their growing network of private high schools and training academies. They’re also working on bringing a nutritional supplement to market.
“I just love being an entrepreneur and seeing what I can learn next and get my hands into,” said Booker. “I’m trying to utilize my resources now when I’m in the NBA and make the most of it. If somebody presents me with an idea I try and see if I can help or get involved in it. It’s a variety of things. It’s more than just things that I’ m interested in. If I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to get involved in, I’ll take look at it.
“I just look at all the possibilities. If I’m not familiar with something, I’ll go find out about it. I just like to have my hands into everything.”
In his seventh NBA season, Booker is in his first year in Brooklyn. Drafted in the first round 23rd overall in 2010, he spent four seasons with the Washington Wizards and the last two with the Utah Jazz.
It was in training camp his rookie year with the Wizards that he got to know a veteran forward named Sean Marks.
Six years later, with Booker on the free agent market while Marks was re-tooling the Nets’ roster in his first summer as the team’s general manager, they reconnected. Booker’s reputation as a first-class teammate and locker room pro was precisely what Marks was looking for to build a new culture in Brooklyn.
“It’s just all about being professional,” said Booker. “I’ve been in this league for a while, so I’ve had to learn. I look at the veterans that have been around me and learn from them. I’ve had some good veterans, I’ve had some bad ones. Luckily, the good definitely stuck with me and I’ve learned from them. Now I’m able to lead the younger guys and be that professional in the locker room.”
More than just a mentor, Booker profiled as a player that had upside of his own. After starting about half the games he played for the Wizards, Booker spent the last two seasons coming off the bench in Utah and putting up some strong efficiency numbers.
With the Nets, he’s playing a career-high 27.2 minutes, averaging 10.0 points and a team-leading 8.9 rebounds through January 18. Booker is bettering not just his previous overall numbers, but the per-36 minute rates he’s put up throughout his career.
“He’s everything we want to be about,” said Atkinson. “Humble. High-character guy. I think there were questions whether he could play this role, starting power forward, and that’s a heck of a challenge, right? Kind of been a backup and limited minutes guy and now here he’s stepping in and playing 25 to 30 minutes every night and rebounding and playing like a starter. It’s good for the Nets, great for him, and I’m really happy for him.”