READY TO START

By Tom Dowd | January 23, 2017

It’s become one of the definitive signatures of Nets basketball at Barclays Center this season, the kind of thing that gets a charge out of the crowd and energizes a team.

Trevor Booker grabs a defensive rebound and heads upcourt, picking up speed as he goes. The further he gets, the less likely it is anybody is going to be inspired to get in the way of a 6-foot-8, 228-pounder attacking like a point guard.

If anybody does get the courage, Booker picks up an assist with a drop pass to a teammate on the block or a kick-out to a shooter on the wing. Otherwise, it’s right to the rim, a direct line from one end of the court to the other.

“It’s become this monster now,” said coach Kenny Atkinson. “We like it. We like what he’s doing and we like when he attacks the basket and we like his assists off it. I think it incentivizes him to rebound. And I know from us from a defensive standpoint, when Julius Randle brings it up, and Paul Millsap, it’s tough to guard.

“You’re just not used to guarding that formation, a power forward bringing the ball up. I know it causes us a lot of problems and I’m sure other teams will start game planning for it and trying to figure it out but it’s definitely different. We like it and we’re going to continue to give him the freedom to do it.”

Pushing his way into new territory and expanding his reach is the way Booker approaches life off the court as well. He describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” who’s always looking for new opportunities, building a business portfolio in partnership with his former Clemson teammate Jonah Baize.

Their real estate holdings often support their growing network of private high schools and training academies. They’re also working on bringing a nutritional supplement to market.

“I just love being an entrepreneur and seeing what I can learn next and get my hands into,” said Booker. “I’m trying to utilize my resources now when I’m in the NBA and make the most of it. If somebody presents me with an idea I try and see if I can help or get involved in it. It’s a variety of things. It’s more than just things that I’ m interested in. If I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to get involved in, I’ll take look at it.