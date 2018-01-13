Search Toggle Search Input
7 hours ago
Less than 24 hours after escaping Atlanta with a win, the Nets (16-26) hope to seal a perfect two-...
20 hours ago
Nancy Newman breaks down the Nets' win 110-105 win to the Hawks at Philips Arena.
22 hours ago
23 hours ago
The Nets were stuck in a three-game losing streak heading into their game against the Hawks on...
1 day ago
Caris LeVert is a big fan of Chipotle. Like on a Burrito-Bowl-five-times-a-week level.LeVert’s diet...
The Nets (15-26) travel to Atlanta hope to wrap up their regular season series against the Hawks (...
2 days ago
It’s the halfway mark of the Nets’ 2017-18 season and there’s been plenty of developments since our...
Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets
On how the game shifted after the first quarter:
“Just...