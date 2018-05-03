Brooklyn Nets Season Review: Joe Harris

THE NUMBERS

THE SEASON

Long labelled a spot up shooter, Joe Harris changed that perception in a breakout campaign in the 2017-18 season.

The Nets reserve swingman had a career-year in his fourth season in the NBA, averaging personal bests in points (10.8), rebounds (3.3), field goal percentage (49.1), three-point percentage (41.9) and free throw percentage (82.7). More impressively, he was the best player in the NBA in scoring on drives to the rim (62.7 percent), topping second-placed LeBron James.

Harris credited his familiarity with Kenny Atkinson’s system – being in his second year with the team – as the reason he was able to be more assertive on the court.

“Yeah, I think any time you’re comfortable playing within a system you’re going to play more aggressive,” Harris said in his final media session of the season. “You’re going to play with more confidence.”

But make no mistake: Harris is dangerous in catch and shoot attempts. He improved his three-point percentage by 3.4 points and broke in the NBA’s top 20 in that area – sitting at 17th. From Jan. 1, he had the second-highest percent from downtown in the league (46.9).

Harris acknowledged that he challenged himself to shoot above 40 percent on three-point shots and reflected on his approach in the offseason as the reason he was able to accomplish that goal.

“I got to a point where I had confidence in myself, I could shoot at that level,” he explained. “And so, it’s more about keeping myself accountable for the work I had put in over the summer time and then for me to have the season where I was able to do that, I think hopefully I can build on that and try to take it to another level and continue to improve.”

Harris proficiency from downtown also saw him set the new record for threes made by a Nets bench player in a single season (118), breaking Mirza Teletovic’s mark of 115. Harris’ strong campaign will make him a coveted free agent when he hits the market this summer, but he’s already made no secret of his desire to stay in Brooklyn.

“My hope and I know what I have kind of expressed to everyone is that I have enjoyed being here, I enjoy being in Brooklyn and I like being a part of this organization,” Harris said. “I think they’re about the right stuff and I don’t really envision myself being anywhere else.”

PLUS/MINUS

Harris was arguably the Nets’ most efficient player on offense last season and was solid on the other side of the court as well. He will likely look to improve in the areas where he impressed last season: Shot selection and offensive balance.