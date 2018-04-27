Brooklyn Nets Season Review: Caris LeVert

THE NUMBERS

That shaky start, back when Caris LeVert couldn’t find the bottom of the net in early November, is a distant memory.

The second-year swingman broke out of that early slump soon enough and went on to put together a solid season as one of the Nets’ most dangerous offensive players and most versatile as well.

Things started to turn around for LeVert upon the return from an early-November West Coast trip with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting against the Celtics. LeVert made both of his 3-point attempts that night and would go on to shoot 37.9 percent from 3-point range over his final 58 games of the season.

And in December, LeVert took off, knocking down 45.3 percent of his threes and shooting 49 percent of the field while averaging 14.3 points in 15 games. During Brooklyn’s two-game Mexico City trip, LeVert sparked a win over Oklahoma City with 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

The hot December was part of a stretch in which LeVert stepped into the backup point guard role following D’Angelo Russell’s knee injury, taking control of the second unit. In 30 games while Russell was sidelined, LeVert asserted himself in averaging 13.2 points on 45.2 percent shooting, including 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.8 assists.

Injuries cut into LeVert’s momentum at midseason. He missed eight of 11 games between Jan. 26 and Feb. 26. With the All-Star break on the calendar as well, LeVert played just three games over the course of a month.

Upon returning on Feb. 26 over the Bulls, he finished in a rush.

In his second game back, LeVert had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Cleveland, and went for a career-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting – including 5-of-7 3-pointers – against the Los Angeles Clippers two games later. He helped the Nets close out their five-game, 10-day road trip with 22 points and eight assists in a win at Charlotte.

LeVert’s signature performance of the second half came in an overtime win at Miami with 19 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. He saved the game in regulation with a chase-down block in the final minute, then won it with a short jumper in overtime.

Over his final 21 games after returning on Feb. 26, LeVert averaged 13.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting, including 37.3 percent from 3-point range, with 4.6 rebounds per game.

PLUS/MINUS

After an abbreviated rookie season, LeVert took a significant jump forward in his second year. His numbers were up across the board, including the significant area of 3-point shooting, where he elevated his percentage to 34.7 after shooting 32.1 as a rookie, improving as the year went on after a slow start from deep. With the opportunity to take on greater playmaking responsibility, LeVert delivered 4.2 assists per game. The missing ingredient was consistency. There were games and periods of the season where LeVert looked like the best player on the floor for the Nets, and others where he faded into the background a bit.

