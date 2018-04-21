Jarrett Allen's First Season With Brooklyn Nets: Legend of the FroDown

Jarrett Allen defied all expectations in a solid rookie campaign for the Nets in the 2017-18 season. The center was picked 22nd overall in the 2017 draft and was expected to be a project in his first year in Brooklyn. He was earmarked to split time between the NBA and G League when he first arrived, according to Kenny Atkinson. Yet, Allen’s quietly assertive nature saw him immediately carve out a role in the Nets rotation and eventually seal a starting place, impressing on both sides of the floor.

Allen finished the season averaging 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, a rookie-leading 1.2 blocks while shooting 58.9 percent. He is also the leading Net on ESPN’s Player Efficiency Ratings at 17.56 – tied for 72nd in the NBA overall and fourth among rookies.

With Saturday being Allen’s 20th birthday, the former Longhorns star takes a look back at how he was able to be successful in his rookie season and his relationship with Nets fans in the video below. Check it out: