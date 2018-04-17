Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert Takes Part in 2018 Walk MS: New York City

BROOKLYN – Almost 4,000 people participate in Walk MS in New York City every year. Nets guard Caris LeVert made sure he was among those walking and fund raising on Sunday.

The fight for finding a cure for multiple sclerosis is a personal one for LeVert as his mother is affected by the disease. LeVert walked with his mother, teammate Isaiah Whitehead and head coach Kenny Atkinson from Pier 97 through the Hudson River Greenway. After the walk, LeVert gave a speech to talk about his mother’s fight against MS. To watch it and hear Atkinson’s thoughts as well, check out the video below. To donate to Team LeVert, click here.