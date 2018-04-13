Nets Top 10 Performances of the Season

Let's take a look at the best individual single-game performances by the Brooklyn Nets this season, counting down from No. 10 to No. 1:

10) D’Angelo Russell, Oct. 18 at Indiana

D’Angelo Russell introduced himself to Nets fans with a huge season-opening performance in a shootout loss against the Pacers. Russell poured in 30 points on 54.5 percent shooting (12-22), including 50 percent from 3-point range (4-8) while adding five assists.

9) Jarrett Allen, Feb. 26 vs. Bulls

The rookie center took off beginning on Jan. 1, and Jarrett Allen brought it all home against the Bulls in a 104-87 Nets win with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, three blocks, and oooooh, that dunk.

8) DeMarre Carroll, Jan. 19 vs. Miami

DeMarre Carroll brought veteran leadership, versatility, and consistency in his first season in Brooklyn. All were on display here in the highlight of a season that produced some career-high numbers. In Brooklyn’s 101-95 win, Carroll had 26 points while shooting 9-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range with six rebounds.

7) Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, March 31 at Miami

This was the always energetic RHJ at peak ferocity over a season-high 39 minutes. He finished with 20 points on 50 percent shooting (8-16) to go with 14 rebounds. He scored the Nets’ last five points of regulation, including a three-point play that gave them a 101-99 lead before Miami tied the game. The Nets triumphed in OT, 110-109.

6) D’Angelo Russell, March 23 at Toronto

The full range of the 6-foot-5 guard’s skills were on display as D’Angelo Russell posted his first career triple-double – and the first by a Net since 2010. Russell dropped in 18 points to go with 13 assists and 11 rebounds against the Eastern Conference’s top regular season team.

5) Spencer Dinwiddie, Jan. 8 vs. Raptors

The point guard’s breakout season hit a new high with his crunch-time tour de force against Toronto. As the Nets came back from 10 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Eastern Conference leaders, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and OT – plus the set-up for an assist on Allen Crabbe’s game-tying basket. Dinwiddie finished with 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

4) Joe Harris, March 25 vs. Cavaliers

Over the second half of the season, Joe Harris hit for 46.7 percent from 3-point range in his last 44 games, beginning Jan. 1. It all came together against his former team at Barclays Center. Harris poured in 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting (78.5 percent) and knocked down 6-of-7 3-point attempts, in addition to grabbing seven rebounds.

3) Caris LeVert, March 31 at Miami

“Oh man, that’s a bad boy right there,” said Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after this Caris LeVert takeover game. LeVert’s double-double included 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 12 rebounds, plus eight assists. He saved the game in regulation with a chase-down block in the final minute after a Nets turnover, then won it overtime with a runner that put the Nets up 110-109 with 34 seconds to go.

2) Allen Crabbe, April 9 vs. Chicago

Allen Crabbe had a slew of lights-out shooting games, but the biggest one came in the final week. He had 17 points in the first quarter and 29 at halftime on the way to a career high 41 points. Crabbe matched his career high with eight 3-pointers – on just 11 attempts – and shot 12-for-15 overall (80 percent). Crabbe also had five rebounds and four assists in the 114-105 win.

1) Spencer Dinwiddie, Jan. 3 vs. Minnesota

The first of Spencer Dinwiddie’s three January game-winners capped off a brilliant performance. He finished with 26 points and nine assists while committing zero turnovers. Dinwiddie shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-14 overall, including the fallaway floater with 10 seconds to go that gave the Nets a 98-97 win.