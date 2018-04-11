Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game at Boston Celtics

The final day of the regular season is here as the Nets travel to Boston to face the Cetlics. Brooklyn can look back at its season and see plenty of positives. The team has improved its win total by eight games, which can extend to nine on Wednesday night. If the Nets win at TD Garden, it would give the team its first four-game win streak since the 2014-15 season.

Game Info: Nets at Celtics, 8:00 p.m. ET, (TV: YES, Radio: WCBS 880)

Here’s What to Watch For:

All Eyes On Nine

With the Nets missing out on the playoffs, it would be easy for several players to take their foot off the gas and think about the offseason. However, that hasn’t been the case for Kenny Atkinson’s side.

Brooklyn is 7-5 in its last 12 games and is in the midst of their longest win streak of this campaign with three victories in a row. This isn’t normal for teams that are out of the playoffs. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson explained the team’s motivation to push for as many wins as they can.

“It’s because we care about each other,” he explained prior to the game against the Bulls on Monday. “When you care about one another, the rest is history. We can go out and compete and have fun. Even when it’s a tough loss, it’ll hurt, but we’ll go back to being brothers and start talking about the things we could’ve done differently.

“For the most part, we care about each other, so that’s why we’re competing the way we are.”

The Nets are already locked in as the second-most improved team in wins after Philadelphia, going from 20 wins last season to 28 this season. It could be 29 at the end of Wednesday night.

Can the Nets End woes vs. Boston?

Brooklyn is currently in an eight-game losing streak to the Celtics, but there are several factors that could work in its favor on Wednesday.

Kyrie Irving, who the Nets struggled to guard all season, is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Then there’s also the possibility that Brad Stevens will likely play an extended rotation against the Nets as the Celtics have the second seed in the East secured.

The Nets are dealing with a fair deal of injuries as well as Spencer Dinwiddie (sore right knee), DeMarre Carroll (left hip strain), Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) and Isaiah Whitehead (right wrist) are ruled out against Boston. On a positive front, Caris LeVert is expected to return and has solid production against the Celtics this season.

The second-year guard is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds against Boston in two appearances off the bench.

Key Quote:

Kenny Atkinson on Brooklyn’s fans: “I thought the fans have been great all year and really want to thank them for their support. We’ve had some tough games, some good games, some not so good games, but they’ve been there. I think this is the unique about being in New York, no insult to other markets and all that, but we have true basketball fans here.”