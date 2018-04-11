Former Nets All-Star Kenny Anderson Likes What He Sees From D'Angelo Russell

BROOKLYN – Kenny Anderson was an All-Star during his time as a Net, so he knows a thing or two about what it means to play point guard for the franchise. He believes his former team has a foundational piece at the position in D’Angelo Russell.

“I think he’s going to be a real [star], No. 2 pick that got traded [in a deal] that’s good for the Nets,” Anderson told BrooklynNets.com prior to the Nets’ home finale against the Bulls. “I think he’s going to be very talented. He can do it all.”

Anderson starred for the Nets in New Jersey from 1991-1996 and is a big fan of college basketball so he’s tracked Russell since the guard’s time at Ohio State. While Anderson believes that the 22-year-old Nets’ playmaker still needs to work on his leadership skills, he believes Russell will mature into a NBA star soon.

“It’s just going to take time – two or three years – to make the adjustment,” Anderson explained. “To make the adjustment as a rookie then being traded from the Lakers to the Nets, just making adjustments.”

He then offered some advice to Russell.

“Keep working, keep getting better,” Anderson said. “If he goes out and plays hard, you’ve got to have thick skin to play up in the New York area… You have to be a leader and I think he will.”

Anderson then praised Sean Marks for being able to acquire Russell and some other promising young talent while the general manager continues to rebuild the Nets roster.

“He’s doing a great job,” Anderson said. “He’s got some young good talent and the future looks bright.”

Anderson was at Barclays Center for a Fan Appreciation Season Ticket Member event, meeting and chatting with fans prior to Brooklyn’s home finale against Chicago on Monday. The time spent with fans brought back memories of his time with the Nets and the Queens native was happy to show his support. He proudly reflected on his favorite memory of his time with the team.

“I would say me and Derrick [Coleman] making the All-Star team in 1994. That was a great highlight, we had a big year,” Anderson said. “Playing with those guys, playing under [head coach] Chuck Daly was great.

“Just being home, the [NY/NJ] Metropolitan area, was great. I’m from Queens and when I got drafted, coming to New Jersey – I didn’t have to go anywhere. My high school coach, my mother and my family could see me play every night. I could go see my mother every day, she lived in Long Island. So it was just great."