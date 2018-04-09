Jerseys off their back and more for Brooklyn Nets Fan Appreciation Night

One speech, one Honda, and about 15,000 t-shirts … and that was just the start.

The Brooklyn Nets closed out their home schedule for the 2017-18 season with Fan Appreciation Night at Barclays Center, celebrating their fans with a deep roster of gifts, greetings and activations.

Veteran forward DeMarre Carroll tipped things off with a welcome to the dedicated fans, joined at halfcourt by his teammates.

“On behalf of my teammates and the Brooklyn Nets organization, we would like to thank you all for your tremendous support,” said Carroll. “We hope to see each and every one of you next season, and me and my teammates, we’re going to guarantee that we’re going to continue to keep growing on the court and in the Brooklyn community. So everybody come back next year energized and ready and let’s make a move to try to push to the playoffs. Let’s go Brooklyn.”

Alumni Kenny Anderson and Kerry Kittles started off with a private meet and greet for season ticket members on the suite level before signing autographs on the main concourse.

“It’s always a good time to come back and be around Nets fans,” said Kittles, who ranks second in Nets history in 3-point field goals made. “When you’re playing professional basketball, you’re just so focused on the team and the goals of the team and your own performance and keeping your play up to a certain level. There is some fan engagement, interaction, but not as much. So now that I’m not playing, it’s always nice to come back and engage with the fans and listen to some of their stories and hear their memories as well.”

Patrick Gaveau is a sixth-year season ticket holder who graduated Archbishop Molloy HS two years after Anderson. He brought sons Maxwell and Oliver along, with Maxwell eager to add to his extensive autograph collection that includes a ball signed by nearly every Net to play for the team over the last three years.

“He’s a big autograph guy,” said Patrick, Gaveau, “so he’s very happy right now.”

Fans in attendance received a special Nets fan-designed t-shirt, and the giveaways continued throughout the evening. They went up a level at halftime, though.

First, Tona Gashi was surprised with a 2018 Honda Civic as winner of the Who Powered Your Dreams sweepstakes. She was entered by her son, Egzon, who said of his mother in his entry: “She deserves a new Honda because she is the most selfless person I know and she truly has powered mine and my siblings’ dreams for so many years.”

Then, six season ticket members had a chance to win next year’s membership by hitting a half-court shot. Marco Prete stepped up first and buried his attempt, the only one to make it. The second-year season ticket member had knee surgery just a week ago and found out a few days ago he would have a chance to take the halfcourt shot.

“I wasn’t sure I could actually make it,” said Prete. “This morning I tried a few times at the gym.”

The winner lives just two blocks from Barclays Center, “which is quite convenient if you come 41 nights a year.”

After the Nets wrapped up their third straight win by beating the Bulls 114-105 behind 41 points from Allen Crabbe, they met some dedicated fans at halfcourt. With each fan holding a sheet with the name of a Nets player, the team met them with a one-on-one gift of a signed jersey.

Zach Taffet, who said he’s been coming to games since he was six months old with his father, a 34-year season ticket holder, opened his envelope on the walk across the court to find D’Angelo Russell’s name on his sheet.

“I’m excited to get a jersey signed by the future of the franchise,” he said. “I think the entire community’s excited he’s here. So to have a jersey signed by him is exciting, and we’ll obviously be around to see his growth and development.”