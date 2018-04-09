Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Chicago Bulls

It’s Fan Appreciation Night at Barclays Center as the Nets (27-53) play their final home game of the season against the visiting Bulls (27-53). Having already wrapped up the season series against the visitors, Brooklyn has a chance to get its first season-sweep of Chicago since the 2004-2005 campaign. More importantly, the hosts have a chance to secure a three-game winning streak for the first time this season.

Game Info: Bulls vs. Nets, April 9, 7:30 p.m. ET, (TV: YES, Radio: WFAN)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets Bench Maintain Production?

Brooklyn is second in the NBA in bench scoring, but it could be affected on Monday by the status of Caris LeVert. The Nets announced on Sunday that LeVert is doubtful with knee tendonitis for Monday’s matchup. His absence would certainly be felt if he misses any action. That being said, with Kenny Atkinson trying to evaluate his current roster as he looks ahead to next season, this could be a valuable opportunity for several Nets players.

After a stretch of eight DNP-CDs, Nik Stauskas has been averaging about 10.3 minutes per game in April. Some of that is down to the injury of DeMarre Carroll, who is ruled out for Monday’s game. Now with another swingman potentially out in LeVert, Stauskas could see his minutes increase again against the Bulls. While the 24-year-old hasn’t found a consistent role in the rotation, he has proven to be a dangerous scorer when he gets going. Monday’s game gives him another chance to showcase those skills.

Two other players who could see their minutes go up are Milton Doyle and James Webb. Both players have impressed in the G League for the Long Island Nets and will look to take advantage of any NBA minutes they get.

Can Allen Crabbe Keep it Up?

Crabbe has been lights out since his return from illness on April 5. The 25-year-old is averaging 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent.

Crabbe has done most of his damage from downtown as 66 percent of his made field goals in that span have been threes. However, Crabbe has also proven that he’s more than a spot up shooter as he’s been attacking the rim more and playing solid defense. As Atkinson likes to point out, the guard is having a career-year on the glass, grabbing 4.3 boards – Crabbe’s career average is 2.8 rebounds.

Key Quote:

Kenny Atkinson to NY Post on Nets’ late-season progress: “It’s what we’ve asked of them, let’s finish this season on a positive note, let’s keep trending upward. I like that we’re moving toward 30 wins. I know that’s not possible, but it’s very encouraging for our future.”