Top Five Home Wins of the Season

Fan Appreciation Day, the Nets’ final home game of the 2017-18 season, is here and there were certainly some memorable results at Barclays Center. Ahead of Monday’s game against the Bulls, here’s a look at the top victories of the season:

5. Nets 101-95 Heat: Jan. 19, 2018

After missing 32 games with a knee injury, D’Angelo Russell made his return to action and immediately electrified the Barclays Center faithful. He only had one point and two assists, but his second dime – a no look feed to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson – brought the house down.

4. Nets 98-97 T’Wolves: Jan. 3, 2018

Spencer Dinwiddie proved to be the hero against the Timberwolves, the fourth-best team in the Western Conference at the time. His incredible pull-up jumper over Taj Gibson with 9.7 seconds left iced the game for the Nets.

3. Nets 116-108 Sixers: Jan. 31, 2018

On paper, Philadelphia’s freakishly-tall lineup appeared to be a mismatch on paper for Brooklyn. Yet, the Nets took care of business thanks to strong performances from Russell, Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen.

2. Nets 103-98 Wizards: Dec. 12, 2017

Brooklyn had two impressive wins over Washington at Barclays Center, so choosing between the two was difficult. Still, Allen Crabbe busting out of cold performance to hit a game-deciding three gives this victory the edge.

1. Nets 112-107 Cavaliers: Oct. 25, 2017

For fans who didn’t know who Spencer Dinwiddie was prior to this game, he certainly picked a perfect time to introduce himself against one of the NBA’s top teams. With Jeremy Lin being sidelined for the season and Russell missing the game, Dinwiddie took over in his first start of the season – finishing with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. It was a sign of things to come for the 24-year-old, who would have a breakout campaign.