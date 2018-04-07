THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM’s Saeed Renaud to Perform National Anthem at Brooklyn Nets Game on Monday, April 9

Brooklyn-native Saeed Renaud, star of FOX’s THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, will perform the national anthem at the Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on Monday, April 9. The Nets will host the Chicago Bulls in the team’s final home game of the 2017-18 season, which tips off at 7:30 p.m.

After the game, Saeed will take his talents to Barclays Center’s Billboard Lounge, where he will perform original songs, including his newest single, “I Love You, I Love You.”

Saeed, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, rose to popularity on THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM, FOX’s newest hit music competition series, appearing in three of the show’s six-episode inaugural season. The series’ second season will debut on FOX this summer.

Saeed, famed for his soulful, smooth vocal range, has sung backup for stars like Chrisette Michele, and won a GRAMMY Award for his work as part of the writing team behind Lalah Hathaway’s Lalah Hathaway Live, which won Best R&B Album in 2016.

Tickets to the game are available at ticketmaster.com or by visiting the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.